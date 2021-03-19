  • MORE MARKET STATS

UEFA Champions League Draw — Quarter Final & Semi Final: Bayern to face PSG, Real Madrid v Liverpool — Check Fixtures

By:
Updated: Mar 19, 2021 5:49 PM

UEFA Champions League 2021 Draw: There is also the prospect of an all English semi-final after Chelsea were drawn to play Porto with the prize for the winners a clash with Real Madrid or Liverpool.

UEFA Champions League 2021 DrawUEFA Champions League - Quarter Final & Semi Final Draw - Nyon, Switzerland: Ambassador Hamit Altintop during the draw. (Reuters image)

Holders Bayern Munich will face the team they beat in last year’s Champions League final in this season’s quarter-finals after being paired with Paris St Germain in Friday’s draw.

In the other standout tie of the last eight 13-times champions Real Madrid face six-times winners Liverpool in a repeat of the 2018 final won by the Spanish club.

Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City will play Borussia Dortmund with the winners to face either Bayern or PSG in the semi-finals.

There is also the prospect of an all English semi-final after Chelsea were drawn to play Porto with the prize for the winners a clash with Real Madrid or Liverpool.

UEFA Champions League Draw Quarter Final, Semi Final & Final Fixtures UEFA Champions League Draw Quarter Final, Semi Final & Final Fixtures (Reuters image)

UEFA Champions League 2021 Draw:

Quarter-final 1: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

Quarter-final 2: Porto v Chelsea

Quarter-final 3: Bayern Munich v Paris St Germain

Quarter-final 4: Real Madrid v Liverpool

First legs to be played on April 6/7 and second legs on April 13/14.

Semi-final 1: Winner of Q-F 3 v Winner of Q-F 1

Semi-final 2: Winner of Q-F 4 v Winner of Q-F 2

First legs to be played on April 27/28 and second legs on May 4/5.

The first team drawn plays the first leg at home in the quarter-finals and semi-finals. The final will be held in Istanbul on May 29.

UEFA Champions League 2021 DrawUEFA Champions League 2021 Draw (Reuters image)

