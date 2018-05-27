​​​
  3. UEFA Champions League Final 2018: Gareth Bale brace carried Real Madrid to its third straight UCL victory

Gareth Bale scored twice including an incredible overhead kick after coming off the bench as Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 in the Champions League final in Kiev.

Gareth Bale scored twice including an incredible overhead kick after coming off the bench as Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 in the Champions League final in Kiev. Karim Benzema struck a bizarre opening goal on 51 minutes before Liverpool, who lost leading scorer Mohamed Salah to injury in the first half, replied through Sadio Mane. Bale replaced Isco on the hour and connected with an outrageous acrobatic effort on 64 minutes to put Real back in front. The Welshman sealed a record-extending 13th European Cup title for Real with seven minutes left as a dreadful mistake from Loris Karius allowed his long-range shot to find the net.

