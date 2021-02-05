  • MORE MARKET STATS

UCL: After Liverpool denied entry in Leipzig, Borussia Monchengladbach may host Man City outside Germany

By: |
Updated: Feb 05, 2021 10:37 PM

The German authorities are currently blocking almost all entry to the country from Britain to restrict the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. On Thursday, the authorities confirmed  that Leipzig can't host Liverpool in Germany on Feb. 16.

UCL: After Liverpool denied entry in Leipzig, Borussia Monchengladbach may host Manchester City outside Germany"It appears that in Germany, because of the mutated virus, we are not allowed to have any English teams coming in, which affects Leipzig and Liverpool, and us and Manchester City," Eberl said. 

Borussia Monchengladbach is making plans to host Manchester City outside Germany in the last 16 of the Champions League, with Denmark a possible venue, the German club said Friday.

The German authorities are currently blocking almost all entry to the country from Britain to restrict the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. On Thursday, the authorities confirmed that Leipzig can’t host Liverpool in Germany on Feb. 16.

Related News

The current German travel rules are set to expire on Feb. 17, a week before Gladbach hosts City on Feb. 24, but could be extended. Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl said the club had made inquiries with venues including Danish club Midtjylland, which played in the group stage of the Champions League this season.

“It appears that in Germany, because of the mutated virus, we are not allowed to have any English teams coming in, which affects Leipzig and Liverpool, and us and Manchester City,” Eberl said.

“The situation right now is that we can’t play in Germany, that we can’t play at the Borussia Park, and instead that we should and must look for an alternative location.”

Eberl said Gladbach had held talks with German politicians, health authorities and UEFA, and that various options were considered, including switching the home and away legs to play in Manchester first.

UEFA is open to delaying games affected by travel bans. It has set April 2 as the latest possible date to finish the last 16 games in time for the quarterfinals.

In the Europa League next week, Arsenal’s game against Benfica could be affected by British travel restrictions, and Norwegian travel rules could stop Molde from hosting German club Hoffenheim.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Champions LeagueLiverpool FCManchester City FCUEFA
  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. UCL After Liverpool denied entry in Leipzig Borussia Monchengladbach may host Man City outside Germany
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IPL 2021 Auction: Joe Root, Mitchell Starc out; Arjun Tendulkar, Sreesanth among 1097 registered players
2Dark side of Cricket! Future of mini-IPLs looks bleak as BCCI anti-corruption unit waves a red flag
3India vs England 1st Test score: Milestone man Joe Root hits brilliant ton as England reach 263/3 at end of Day 1