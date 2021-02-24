U19 European Championships cancelled for second straight year

The men's tournament was to have more than 50 countries playing in qualifying groups in March, leading to an eight-team final event in Romania starting June 30.

The annual Under-19 European Championships in men’s and women’s soccer were cancelled for the second straight year.

UEFA said government-imposed rules amid the coronavirus pandemic led to the decision.

“The travelling of teams and staging of mini-tournaments would prove very difficult,” UEFA said.

Women’s qualifiers were scheduled in April ahead of a final tournament in Belarus in July.

The 2020 editions were cancelled in Northern Ireland and Georgia, respectively for men and women.