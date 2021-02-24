  • MORE MARKET STATS

U19 European Championships cancelled for second straight year

By: |
February 24, 2021 12:21 PM

UEFA said government-imposed rules amid the coronavirus pandemic led to the decision.

U19 European ChampionshipsThe men's tournament was to have more than 50 countries playing in qualifying groups in March, leading to an eight-team final event in Romania starting June 30.

The annual Under-19 European Championships in men’s and women’s soccer were cancelled for the second straight year.

UEFA said government-imposed rules amid the coronavirus pandemic led to the decision.

Related News

“The travelling of teams and staging of mini-tournaments would prove very difficult,” UEFA said.

The men’s tournament was to have more than 50 countries playing in qualifying groups in March, leading to an eight-team final event in Romania starting June 30.

Women’s qualifiers were scheduled in April ahead of a final tournament in Belarus in July.

The 2020 editions were cancelled in Northern Ireland and Georgia, respectively for men and women.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. U19 European Championships cancelled for second straight year
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India-England Test series: Joe Root made ‘honest mistake’ over departure comments, says Moeen Ali
2Tiger Woods seriously injured in massive car crash on steep Los Angeles road
3India vs England 3rd Test at Motera: World’s largest cricket stadium set to host inaugural Test match; Know amazing facts