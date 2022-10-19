U-23 World Wrestling Championship: Greco-Roman wrestler Sajan Bhanwala wins historic bronze for India

India’s Greco-Roman wrestler Sajan Bhanwala became the first Indian to win the bronze medal in 77 kg division at the U-23 World Wrestling Championship on October 18, 2022. He defeated Ukraine’s Dmytro Vasetskyi in the repechage round to win the historic medal for the country. As per reports, the Indian wrestler got the better of his rival by securing a 10-10 victory by points, ANI reported.

The Indian had lost to Alexandrin Gutu of Moldova in the pre-quarterfinal by 0-8 margin, after winning his first round against Lithuania’s Aistis Liaugminas in the first round. The Indian wrestler played the bronze medal through the repechage system, after Gutu reached the final at the 77 kg round in the tournament, to create history for the country.

It is important to note that the Indian wrestling squad had earlier suffered a massive blow after 21 of the 30 members of the contingent could not get visas from the Spanish Embassy. As per reports, athletes were denied visas as they wished to leave the territory before their visas were extended.

While the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had earlier selected the 30-member squad for the tournament, only nine were granted visas. Reacting to the media after 21 visa requests were rejected, WFI chairman Brijbhushan Sharan Singh called it highly unfortunate.

Speaking to ANI, he said that while the denial of visas to athletes happened for the first time, however, when a tournament is assigned there is also a condition that players won’t be stopped from participating, even from the countries with which host countries have strained relations.

He gave an example of 2020, when visas were issued to Pakistani wrestlers, as also hotels and security during the Asian championships, even when the relations between both countries were highly tense.

Singh further said that those wrestlers who were denied visas had supporting documents from the government and also from the organisers of the tournament for the mega event.