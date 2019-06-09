Two Indians create world record in World Para Athletics Grand Prix

By: |
Published: June 9, 2019 9:33:11 PM

Sandeep won the gold with a throw of 65.80m which is a world record in F44 category to which he belongs. He had also won the gold in this combined event in 2018 Asian Para Games.

Indians, World Para Athletics Grand Prix, Sandeep Chaudhary, Sumit, Asian Para Games, para olympics, sports newsIndian para-athletes Sandeep Chaudhary and Sumit shattered two world records in men?s F40-46/61-64 javelin throw category (Image: Twitter/ ParalympicIndia)

Indian para-athletes Sandeep Chaudhary and Sumit shattered two world records in men’s F40-46/61-64 javelin throw category at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Grosseto, Italy on Saturday. Sandeep won the gold with a throw of 65.80m which is a world record in F44 category to which he belongs. He had also won the gold in this combined event in 2018 Asian Para Games.

Sumit finished second in the combined event with a throw of 60.45m, which is also a world record in F64 category. Sundar Singh Gurjar, whose category falls in F46, finished third with a throw of 58.99m.

“All the three have already qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics by virtue of their performance in the 2018 Para Asian Games. All the three are medal contenders in next year’s Paralympics,” Gursharan Singh, who is interim president of Paralympic Committee of India, told PTI.

The F40-46/61-64 category relates to limb deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired range of movement. The athletes in this category compete with or without prosthesis.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Two Indians create world record in World Para Athletics Grand Prix
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition