Two Indians create world record in World Para Athletics Grand Prix

Indian para-athletes Sandeep Chaudhary and Sumit shattered two world records in men's F40-46\/61-64 javelin throw category at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Grosseto, Italy on Saturday. Sandeep won the gold with a throw of 65.80m which is a world record in F44 category to which he belongs. He had also won the gold in this combined event in 2018 Asian Para Games. Sumit finished second in the combined event with a throw of 60.45m, which is also a world record in F64 category. Sundar Singh Gurjar, whose category falls in F46, finished third with a throw of 58.99m. Congratulations!????????????: Two World Records for India!\u270c???????????? @Sandeep_Javelin (F44) & Sumit (F64) have broken the World Records with the throws of 65.80(WR) & 60.45 (WR) respectively in Men\u2019s Javelin Throw @ World @ParaAthletics Grand Prix Italy @KiranRijiju @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com\/kNujY2RwkX \u2014 Paralympic India (@ParalympicIndia) June 9, 2019 "All the three have already qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics by virtue of their performance in the 2018 Para Asian Games. All the three are medal contenders in next year's Paralympics," Gursharan Singh, who is interim president of Paralympic Committee of India, told PTI. The F40-46\/61-64 category relates to limb deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired range of movement. The athletes in this category compete with or without prosthesis.