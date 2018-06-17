Tunisia vs England LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and were to watch Live telecast on TV

England and Tunisia will begin their FIFA World cup, 2018 campaign on Monday.(AFP)

Tunisia vs England LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: England and Tunisia will begin their FIFA World cup, 2018 campaign on Monday. Three Lions coach Gareth Southgate admits England have underperformed in big tournaments, most recently being eliminated from UEFA EURO 2016 by Iceland and effectively booking their flights home after the second game in Brazil 2014. ‘You can have an excellent record in qualifying but final tournament opposition is the strongest you’ll face as an international’, says English Coach.

Tunisia will play England for the second time in FIFA World Cup, with England emerging victorious in the first one in France (1998). Much has changed since then. Ferjani Sassi, a stylish midfielder, is leading Tunisia’s young generation. Tunisia have a tough challenge lying ahead of them but Ferjani is optimistic about his team’s chances.

When will Tunisia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Tunisia vs England FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 18, 2018.

Where will Tunisia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Tunisia vs England, FIFA world cup will be held at the Volgograd Arena, Volgograd.

What time will Tunisia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Tunisia vs England FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 11.30 pm IST.

How to watch, Tunisia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Tunisia vs England FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Tunisia vs England FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Tunisia vs England FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

TUNISIA

Goalkeepers: Aymen al-Mathlouthi (Al Batin/KSA), Mouez Hassen (Chateauroux/FRA), Farouk Ben Mustapha (Al Shabab/KSA)

Defenders:Nagguez Hamdi(Zamalek/EGY), Dylan Bronn (Gent/BEL), Rami Bedoui (Etoile du Sahel), Yohan Benalouane(Leicester/ENG), Syam Ben Youssef (Kasimpasa/TUR), Yassine Meriah (CS Sfaxien), Oussama Haddadi (Dijon/FRA), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly/EGY)

Midfielders:Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier/FRA), Mohamed Amine Ben Amore (Al-Ahli/KSA), Ghaylene Chaalali (Esperance), Ferjani Sassi (Al Nassr/KSA), Ahmed Khalil (Club Africain), Saifeddine El Khaoui(Troyes/FRA)

Forwards:Fakheredine Ben Youssef (Al Ettifaq/KSA), Anice Badri (Esperance), Bassem Srarfi (Nice/FRA), Wahbi Khazri (Rennes/FRA), Naim Sliti (Dijon/FRA), Saber Khalifa (Club Africain)

ENGLAND

Goalkeepers:Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders:Kyle Walker (Manchester City) John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Ashley Young (Manchester United), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Midfielders:Eric Dier (Tottenham), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace), Fabian Delph (Manchester City)

Forwards: Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Harry Kane (Tottenham), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)