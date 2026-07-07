The United States’ hopes at the FIFA World Cup came to a bitter end as co-hosts USA were dismantled 4-1 by Belgium in the Round of 16, despite a high-profile controversy that briefly thrust American politics into the heart of the tournament.

Just earlier, the tournament had been rocked by the overturning of Folarin Balogun’s suspension, a decision that followed direct intervention by US President Donald Trump, who spoke with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Although FIFA insisted the reversal was made independently under its disciplinary regulations, the episode dominated headlines. Yet even with Balogun available, the Americans were unable to avoid a heavy defeat on the pitch.

In contrast, Spain advanced to the quarter-finals with a disciplined 1-0 victory over neighbours Portugal, bringing Cristiano Ronaldo’s final World Cup campaign to a close.

Belgium punish wasteful United States

The United States’ World Cup campaign came to an end after Belgium produced a composed display to secure a 4-1 victory in front of a home crowd in Atlanta.

The build-up to the match had been overshadowed by debate surrounding Folarin Balogun’s availability following his controversial suspension and subsequent reinstatement after Trump’s intervention but Belgium quickly took control once the game began.

They struck twice before half-time, taking advantage of defensive lapses and controlling possession through midfield to put the hosts under pressure. Charles De Ketelaere scored a first-half brace after Malik Tillman’s strike put US ahead for a while.

Belgium then scored two more goals in the latter half with Hans Vanaken putting them in a 3-1 lead, Romelu Lukaku added a stoppage time goal to seal a dominant Belgium win.

The result sends Belgium into the quarter-finals, while the United States bow out in the first knockout round of the tournament they are co-hosting.

Spain edge Portugal in Ronaldo’s final World Cup

Spain ended Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup career with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Portugal in a tense Round of 16 meeting.

The match offered few clear opportunities during a tightly contested first half, with both sides prioritising defensive organisation and limiting space in midfield.

Spain eventually found the breakthrough late in the second half with Mikel Merino scoring a goal.

Portugal pushed forward in search of an equaliser during the closing stages but Spain remained disciplined at the back and held on to secure their place in the last eight.

The defeat also marked the end of Ronaldo’s sixth and final FIFA World Cup, with the Portugal captain confirming after the match that he had played in the tournament for the last time.

Spain will now turn their attention to the quarter-finals as they continue their pursuit of a second World Cup title.