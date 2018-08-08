Transfer deadline day 2018: 5 possible big-money signings on last day

The Guardian report suggests that Old Trafford has turned down the offer from Camp Nou.

These are tricky times for Premier League clubs as the summer transfer window is ending on August 9 this year – 22 days before the usual deadline. So far, Liverpool have emerged as the biggest spenders in the top flight with four new arrivals in Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, Naby Keita, Xerdan Shaqiri and Fabinho. West Ham have also spent big with Manuel Pellegrini at the helm – signing Jack Wilshere, Felipe Anderson and Fabian Balbuena, among others.

The transfer day deadline has always produced some strange yet big-money signings in the past. Something similar can be expected this year with Manchester United trying to strengthen their defence with Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld and Leicester City’s Harry Maguire while Chelsea eagerly eyeing a replacement for Thibaut Courtois. The game is still on and going by the tradition, fans can expect some last-minute big-money transfers as the clock ticks down.

Here are the top 5 possible deals:

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Atletico Bilbao > Chelsea): The Blues have informed Los Leones that they are prepared to pay Arrizabalaga’s buyout clause of €80 million (£71.5m). The Spanish club has accepted the offer but the 23-year-old still has to make a decision about his future.

The young keeper has emerged as Chelsea’s preferred choice to replace Thibaut Courtois, who declined to train at Cobham on Monday as he attempts to force the London club a £35m transfer to Real Madrid, according to ESPN.

Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid > Chelsea): Mateo Kovacic is expected to join Chelsea on loan. According to reports, the agreement will include an option for Chelsea to make the move permanent next summer. The Croatian midfielder made it clear to Real Madrid that he wants to leave Santiago Bernabeu after starting just 37 games for the club in past three seasons.

The highly-rated midfielder’s arrival will trigger Tiemoue Bakayoko’s departure, who is set to join AC Milan on a season-long loan. The Maurizio Saari side is also trying to offload Danny Drinkwater.

Paul Pogba (Manchester United > Juventus/Barcelona): The World Cup winning French midfielder has reportedly told his teammates that he wants to leave Manchester United. According to a report by The Mail, Pogba has come in terms with Barcelona for a £350,000 weekly deal. However, The Guardian report suggests that Old Trafford has turned down the offer from Camp Nou.

Pogba is said to have grown disillusioned with life under Jose Mourinho, which sparked interest from the Spanish champions. The Mail reported that the 25-year-old has sent United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward a message to inform him of his decision.

Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea > Real Madrid): Not much is known about Courtois future as of now. The Belgian goalkeeper is doing all he can to force his way out of London and join the Galacticos in Madrid. However, with Kepa almost certain to join the Blues from Bilbao, Courtois might have a chance to join for Madrid in the next 36-hours.

Nebil Fekir (Lyon -> Chelsea/Liverpool): Nebil Fekir is a big attraction for Chelsea and Liverpool. Liverpool had offered a £53m transfer money to Lyon for the 25-year-old French forward. However, the move did not work out as he failed the medical. The Blues, post-World Cup, jumped into the race and are doing everything they can to pull off the deal. Eden Hazard and Olivier Giroud have claimed that they have talked to Fekir for a possible move to Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Fekir has refused to rule out a move to Liverpool after returning to Lyon for pre-season training. Fekir talking about his future in an interview said: “As you can see, I’m in Lyon. I am very good here. But the transfer window is still long and everything goes very fast in football.”