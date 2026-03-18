The 2026 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Atlético Madrid is all set to entertain fans. Atletico took a strong lead after an action-packed first leg putting them in a very good position. Now Tottenham face a tough challenge as they try to come back from a big deficit.

In the first leg on 10 March 2026 at the Metropolitano Stadium Atletico Madrid beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-2 with a very strong performance. The home team took advantage of early defensive mistakes and quickly scored multiple goals in the opening minutes.

Key players made a big impact with Julián Álvarez scoring twice, while Antoine Griezmann and Marcos Llorente also got on the scoresheet. Tottenham did try to respond with goals from Pedro Porro and Dominic Solanke but by then the damage was already done.

Tottenham Hotspur have had mixed results in recent Champions League seasons. They have shown good attacking ability and fighting spirit in the group stage but defensive mistakes have often hurt them in knockout matches. Their recent form hasn’t been great either with a number of losses in their last few games.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid continue to do well with their well-organized and disciplined style of play. They are known for strong defending and quick counter attacks which has helped them perform consistently in Europe.

Their recent results have been impressive too with several wins across different competitions.

When and where to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Atletico Madrid in India

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg between Tottenham Hotspur and Atlético Madrid will be played on March 18, 2026. Due to the time difference the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on March 19.

TV broadcast in India

Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network which holds the official broadcasting rights for the UEFA Champions League in India. The game will be available across Sony Ten channels.

Live streaming details

For viewers who prefer to watch online the match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app. The match may also be available on JioTV for users who have access to the service through their telecom plans.