Top-level marathon races across the world – Check details

The annual London Marathon is taking place on April 23. It will be the first time since 2019 that the event will be run in the spring, as the previous three races were run in autumn due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since 2006, the elite race has been part of the World Marathon Majors. Here are the other top-level marathon races of the world.

Boston Marathon

Boston, Massachusetts, USA, – April 18, 2011: Participants in the Boston Marathon near the one-mile remaining mark in Kenmore Square.

The Boston Marathon is an annual marathon race hosted by several cities and towns in greater Boston in eastern Massachusetts, US. It is traditionally held on Patriots’ Day, the third Monday of April. Begun in 1897, the event was inspired by the success of the first marathon competition in the 1896 Summer Olympics. The Boston Marathon is the world’s oldest annual marathon and is one of six World Marathon Majors. Its course runs from Hopkinton in southern Middlesex County to Copley Square in Boston. The Boston Athletic Association has organised this event annually since 1897, except for 2020 when it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Tokyo Marathon

Legs male runners in compression socks and kinesio tape run marathon

The Tokyo Marathon is an annual marathon sporting event in Tokyo, the capital of Japan. It is a World Athletics Platinum Label marathon and one of the six World Marathon Majors. The latest edition of the race took place on March 5, 2023. The first Tokyo Marathon was held on February 18, 2007. However, years prior to 2007, Tokyo Marathon actually consisted of two marathons — the Tokyo International Marathon, which took place on even years, and Tokyo-New York Friendship International Marathon, which took place on odd years. In the inaugural year, both marathons took place. However, because it was not possible to support two marathons a month apart in the same city, from 1982, the alternating format went into effect.

Chicago Marathon

The Chicago Marathon is held every October in Chicago, Illinois, US. It is one of the six World Marathon Majors. Thus, it is also a World Athletics Label Road Race. The Chicago Marathon is the fourth-largest race by number of finishers worldwide. Annual Chicago marathons were held from 1905 to the 1920s, but the first race in the present series occurred on September 25, 1977, under the original name the Mayor Daley Marathon, which drew a field of 4,200 runners. The race has been held every year since, except in 1987 when only a half-marathon was run, and in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. It became among the fastest-growing modern-marathon road races in the world, due in part to its largely fast and flat course which facilitates the pursuit of personal records and world record performances.

Berlin Marathon

Berlin, Germany – September 27, 2015: Participants of the Berlin Marathon 2015 are finishing at the famous Brandenburg Gate on a lovely autumn day in Berlin, Germany.

The Berlin Marathon is held annually on the streets of Berlin, Germany, on the last weekend of September. Held annually since 1974, the event includes multiple races over the marathon distance of 42.195 kilometres (26.219 miles), including elite level road running competitions for men and women, a race for the public, an inline skating race, a wheelchair race, and a handcycle race. Events are split over two days, with skaters competing on the marathon course on Saturday before the running events. Power walkers, hand-bikers, wheelchair riders, and a children’s marathon (4.2195 kilometres (2.6219 miles), 1/10 of the regular distance) are also part of the marathon weekend.

New York City Marathon

The New York City Marathon, currently branded as the TCS New York City Marathon for sponsorship reasons, is an annual marathon (42.195 km or 26.219 miles) that courses through the five boroughs of New York City. It is the largest marathon in the world, with 53,627 finishers in 2019 and 98,247 applicants for the 2017 race. Along with the Boston Marathon and Chicago Marathon, it is among the pre-eminent long-distance annual running events in the United States. The race is organised by New York Road Runners and has been run every year since 1970, with the exception of 2012, when it was cancelled due to the landfall of Hurricane Sandy, and 2020, when it was cancelled due to the pandemic. The race is held on the first Sunday of November and the participation is chosen largely by a lottery system.