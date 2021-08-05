Tokyo Olympics: Indian Men’s Hockey Bronze medal evokes thunderous applause from PM Modi, Tendulkar, SRK

Former athlete P T Usha in an emotive post on Twitter wrote that her sons had displayed an exceptional performance in the game and hoped that the victory will ensue another golden era in the Indian Hockey sport.

Olympics Hockey Bronze for Indian men’s hockey team: Indian hockey’s 41 year long wait has finally culminated in a historic win! The nation rejoiced as the Indian men’s hockey team clinched an Olympic bronze medal, beating Germany 5-4 in Tokyo on Thursday. Within a few minutes of the country getting wind of Indian Men’s Hockey historic Olympics Bronze win, the whole country reverberated with joy, ecstasy and best wishes for the Hockey team.

Leading the pack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the day would be etched in the memory of every Indian. PM Modi said that by winning the Bronze medal the Indian Hockey team had captured the imagination of the entire country. In another tweet in Hindi, PM Modi said that the victory has enthused the whole country with immense self-confidence and pride.

Head of the Indian state, President Ramnath Kovind showered immense praise on the Indian Hockey team for winning an Olympic medal after the drought of 41 years. Kovind said that the team had exemplified immense resilience, exceptional skills and hardrock determination to seal the victory. Kovind also hoped that the victory would begin a new era in the Indian Hockey and inspire the youth to take up the sport.

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar took to twitter to express his best wishes to each and every member of the Indian contingent. Tendulkar who has played an instrumental role in countless victories of the Indian Cricket team said that the penalty corner save by Sreejesh in the last few minutes of the game was amazing.

Exhilarated with the Bronze medal, former Indian cricket player, Gautam Gambhir the Hockey medal was even bigger than the World Cup wins of the Indian cricket team. Gambhir who himself played a crucial role in India’s 2011 World Cup final match victory said, “Forget 1983, 2007 and 2011, this medal in Hockey is bigger than any World Cup.”

The celebrities from Bollywood after waking up to the news congratulated the Indian Hockey team. King Khan Shahrukh Khan said that the Indian team displayed the peak of resilience and skill. Khan who has himself been a part of the Indian Women’s Hockey team-based film Chakde India had earlier congratulated the Women’s Hockey team for making an entry into the Semi-finals at Olympics.

Actor Akshay Kumar who appeared to have watched the full match wrote on Twitter that the Indian team had made a sensational comeback in the game after bearing the reverse in the beginning. Kumar wrote that the team had created history by clinching the Bronze medal at the event.

