“Sports teaches us all to live unitedly and one should know the rules before commenting," he added in his video messaging clearing all controversy around his statement
Olympic gold-medalist and star athlete Neeraj Chopra is the talk of the town. Recently while giving an interview he sparked controversy when he narrated how he wasn’t able to locate his javelin and after much searching found it with Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem who was also one of the finalists.
Neeraj Chopra in a recent media interaction narrated how he was searching for his javelin before his first round and then suddenly found it with his Pakistani counterpart Arshad Nadeem. He asked Nadeem for the javelin as he reasoned it was his and upon handing his over he hurriedly went for his first shot.
The statement, however, was not received well by many who criticised him saying that he is politicizing the agenda. Hence Chopra in a video message recent cleared his stance saying, “I would request everyone to please not use me and my comments as a medium to further your vested interests and propaganda. Sports teaches us to be together and united. I’m extremely disappointed to see some of the reactions from the public on my recent comments.”
In a Hindi video message, he requested his followers to not make his comments a medium to pursue your ‘dirty agenda’. “Sports teaches us all to live unitedly and one should know the rules before commenting. “ he further added.
मेरी आप सभी से विनती है की मेरे comments को अपने गंदे एजेंडा को आगे बढ़ाने का माध्यम न बनाए। Sports हम सबको एकजूट होकर साथ रहना सिखाता हैं और कमेंट करने से पहले खेल के रूल्स जानना जरूरी होता है ???????? pic.twitter.com/RLv96FZTd2
— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 26, 2021
Chopra insisted that there was no controversy concerning taking his javelin from Pakistan counterpart Arshad Nadeem ahead of the finals at the Tokyo Olympics.
