Tokyo Olympics: From PM Modi to Anand Mahindra, greetings pour in from all quarters as Indian women’s hockey team storms into semifinals

August 02, 2021 12:49 PM

As soon as the news broke, wishes and praises started pouring in for the Indian women’s hockey team from across the country.

The hashtag ChakDeIndia has started to trend on Twitter along with 'Kabir Khan'. (Image: Twitter/ Kiren Rijiju)

Tokyo Olympics: As Tokyo Olympic Games are progressing, all eyes in the country are trained towards the Indian contingent at the games. Amid this, the Indian women’s hockey team was playing Australia in quarterfinals and has beaten the latter 1-0 to successfully enter the Olympic semifinals for the first time ever, scripting history. As soon as the news broke, wishes and praises started pouring in for the Indian women’s hockey team from across the country, and the hashtag ChakDeIndia has started to trend on Twitter along with ‘Kabir Khan’ as fans started comparing team coach Sjoerd Marijne to fictional character Kabir Khan. Kabir Khan was the coach of the Indian women’s hockey team in 2007 film Chak De India. The fans even went on to compare coach Marijne’s expression after Indian women’s team’s quarterfinal win to that of Khan’s character when the team in the film won World Cup.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that during the Amrut Mahotsav, India has seen the men’s and women’s hockey teams make “historic efforts” at the Tokyo Olympics.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Splendid Performance”, adding that the Indian women’s hockey team was scripting history “with every move” at the Olympic games.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote, “India’s dream is coming to reality”, while informing that both men’s and women’s hockey teams from India had now qualified for the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics. “I have no words to express my excitement and happiness,” he wrote.

Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a picture of the Indian women’s hockey team and wrote “Naaz hai” (we’re proud).

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also congratulated the team. Tweeting in Hindi, he wrote, “The Indian women’s hockey team gave an unmatched performance at the Tokyo Olympics and secured an entry into the semifinals for the first time ever. I heartily congratulate the team for giving this historical performance that has made the entire country proud. I pray to God that these successful performances by the team continue.”

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote, “Played like champions!… Momentous victory. Go for gold girls!”

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also congratulated the team. “And that is how we script history!… Truly a memorable win for India,” he wrote on Twitter.

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra also took to his official Twitter handle on the occasion and congratulated the Indian women’s hockey team.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote, “Indian women continue to do the nation proud at Tokyo Olympics,” and congratulated the team.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also took to Twitter to praise the team, asking people to give them a standing ovation.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also congratulated the team.

Official Twitter handle of the Union Railways Ministry also congratulated the team, praising Railways player Gurjit Kaur for her goal – the lone goal scored in the game.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tweeted on the occasion.

Athletes and former players also sent in their best wishes to the team.

Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Dr. Dilip Kumar Tirkey, who is former captain of Indian Hockey Team, also took to Twitter to congratulate the team, saying “I have no words to convey my emotions. My heart swells with pride seeing our girls creating history.”

Former Indian Hockey Team Captain Viren Rasquinha also congratulated the team.

2016 Olympics Bronze Medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik took to Twitter and wrote, “They have done the unthinkable!”

Former cricketer VVS Laxman also sent his congratulations and best wishes.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag also congratulated the team. He took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, “I think I have rarely felt this happy at any win.”

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also celebrated the entry of both the teams to semifinals with a beautiful tribute.

Meanwhile, Bollywood also stepped in to congratulate.

News agency ANI quoted actor and politician Jaya Bachchan as saying that she hoped the team qualifies to the finals and wins it, making the country proud.

Actor Randeep Hooda wrote, “What a match .. Super defending.”

Actor Taapsee Pannu also took to Twitter on the occasion.

