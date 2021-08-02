Tokyo Olympics: From PM Modi to Anand Mahindra, greetings pour in from all quarters as Indian women’s hockey team storms into semifinals

The hashtag ChakDeIndia has started to trend on Twitter along with 'Kabir Khan'. (Image: Twitter/ Kiren Rijiju)

Tokyo Olympics: As Tokyo Olympic Games are progressing, all eyes in the country are trained towards the Indian contingent at the games. Amid this, the Indian women’s hockey team was playing Australia in quarterfinals and has beaten the latter 1-0 to successfully enter the Olympic semifinals for the first time ever, scripting history. As soon as the news broke, wishes and praises started pouring in for the Indian women’s hockey team from across the country, and the hashtag ChakDeIndia has started to trend on Twitter along with ‘Kabir Khan’ as fans started comparing team coach Sjoerd Marijne to fictional character Kabir Khan. Kabir Khan was the coach of the Indian women’s hockey team in 2007 film Chak De India. The fans even went on to compare coach Marijne’s expression after Indian women’s team’s quarterfinal win to that of Khan’s character when the team in the film won World Cup.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that during the Amrut Mahotsav, India has seen the men’s and women’s hockey teams make “historic efforts” at the Tokyo Olympics.

Not only has PV Sindhu won a well deserved medal, but also we saw historic efforts by the men’s and women’s hockey teams at the Olympics. I’m optimistic that 130 crore Indians will continue to work hard to ensure India reaches new heights as it celebrates its Amrut Mahotsav. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2021

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Splendid Performance”, adding that the Indian women’s hockey team was scripting history “with every move” at the Olympic games.

Splendid Performance!!! Women’s Hockey #TeamIndia is scripting history with every move at #Tokyo2020 ! We’re into the semi-finals of the Olympics for the 1st time beating Australia. 130 crore Indians ???????? to the

Women’s Hockey Team –

“we’re right behind you”! pic.twitter.com/vusiXVCGde — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote, “India’s dream is coming to reality”, while informing that both men’s and women’s hockey teams from India had now qualified for the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics. “I have no words to express my excitement and happiness,” he wrote.

India’s dream is coming to reality! Our Women’s Hockey Team has defeated Australia! India’s Men’s and Women’s teams have reached semi-finals at #Tokyo2020 Olympics! I have no words to express my excitement and happiness! https://t.co/3swWYTvH6O pic.twitter.com/bM6the9vh6 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 2, 2021

Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a picture of the Indian women’s hockey team and wrote “Naaz hai” (we’re proud).

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also congratulated the team. Tweeting in Hindi, he wrote, “The Indian women’s hockey team gave an unmatched performance at the Tokyo Olympics and secured an entry into the semifinals for the first time ever. I heartily congratulate the team for giving this historical performance that has made the entire country proud. I pray to God that these successful performances by the team continue.”

टोक्यो ओलंपिक में अद्वितीय प्रदर्शन करते हुए भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ने पहली बार ओलंपिक के सेमीफाइनल में प्रवेश सुनिश्चित किया है। सम्पूर्ण देश को गौरवान्वित करने वाली इस ऐतिहासिक उपलब्धि के लिए पूरी टीम को हार्दिक बधाई। ईश्वर से कामना है कि आपकी सफलता का यह क्रम सतत जारी रहे। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 2, 2021

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote, “Played like champions!… Momentous victory. Go for gold girls!”

Played like champions!

Indian women’s hockey team beats Australia to reach the semi-finals at #Tokyo2020 after more than four decades. Momentous victory.

Go for gold girls!#Hockey#Cheer4India #Olympics pic.twitter.com/4UYhG8b7Rh — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also congratulated the team. “And that is how we script history!… Truly a memorable win for India,” he wrote on Twitter.

And that is how we script history! Indian women’s hockey team beats Australia in the quarterfinals at the #Olympics. Truly a memorable win for ???????? What a display of grit! #IndiaVsAUS pic.twitter.com/9ICHpevds9 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 2, 2021

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra also took to his official Twitter handle on the occasion and congratulated the Indian women’s hockey team.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote, “Indian women continue to do the nation proud at Tokyo Olympics,” and congratulated the team.

Indian women continue to do the nation proud at #Tokyo2020. Congratulate the ????????women’s Hockey ???? team on creating history by qualifying for the semi-final of #OlympicGames for the first-time ever. I wish the best to #TeamIndia for the games ahead. #Cheer4India #GoForGold pic.twitter.com/fmFnl9WSAj — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 2, 2021

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also took to Twitter to praise the team, asking people to give them a standing ovation.

Stand up, wherever you are and give these heroes the standing ovation they deserve! Altogether now… ???????????????????????? https://t.co/M7YD6g3JtD — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 2, 2021

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also congratulated the team.

Glory awaits! Congratulate Indian Women’s #Hockey Team on registering a thumping victory in the quarter-final against Australia at #Tokyo2020. May the team continue its winning streak & bring glory to the country. Wish the team all the best.#Cheer4India @thehockeyindia — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 2, 2021

Official Twitter handle of the Union Railways Ministry also congratulated the team, praising Railways player Gurjit Kaur for her goal – the lone goal scored in the game.

#TeamIndia Women’s hockey team has created history by qualifying for Semifinals by defeating Australia 1-0!!! It’s that one goal from Railways player Gurjit Kaur that made the difference between two nations !!! We play Argentina next !!!#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/3xPu2WbQ6B — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 2, 2021

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tweeted on the occasion.

It gives me immense pleasure to share that four players of Indian Women’s #Hockey Team have been trained at MP Women’s Hockey Academy! I extend my warm wishes to sports minister Smt. @yashodhararaje Ji and director Pawan Jain Ji for nurturing them preparing them for #Tokyo2020. https://t.co/0gKidXtq8k — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 2, 2021

Athletes and former players also sent in their best wishes to the team.

Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Dr. Dilip Kumar Tirkey, who is former captain of Indian Hockey Team, also took to Twitter to congratulate the team, saying “I have no words to convey my emotions. My heart swells with pride seeing our girls creating history.”

OUR DAUGHTERS ARE OUR PRIDE! I have no words to convey my emotions. My heart swells with pride seeing our girls creating history. #INDvsAUS #IndiaKaGame @TheHockeyIndia #Tokyo2020 #ChakDeIndia https://t.co/ndFHYlmv3i — Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) August 2, 2021

Former Indian Hockey Team Captain Viren Rasquinha also congratulated the team.

Congrats to the Indian women’s hockey team. Incredible to beat mighty Australia 1-0 in the QF of the Olympics. So proud. Just for perspective, we lost 1-6 to Australia in Rio 2016. But today, our Indian women were sublime. Brave warriors!! #OLYMPICS #HOCKEY — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 2, 2021

2016 Olympics Bronze Medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik took to Twitter and wrote, “They have done the unthinkable!”

THESE GIRLS HAVE DONE IT! THEY HAVE DONE THE UNTHINKABLE! ???? The #IND women’s #hockey team are into the SEMI-FINALS after beating #AUS 1-0 ????????#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/sE5lwjaTMW — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) August 2, 2021

Former cricketer VVS Laxman also sent his congratulations and best wishes.

Our girls have created history.

Beaten #AUS in the quarter-final match of women’s #hockey by 1-0 to seal their spot in SEMI-FINAL for the first time ever! Best wishes for the semis. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/iZj3H4GPs8 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 2, 2021

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag also congratulated the team. He took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, “I think I have rarely felt this happy at any win.”

Itni khushi shayad kisi jeet par mehsoos huyi hogi!

Absolute Wow moment. First ever Olympics hockey semi-finals for our girls. Filled with pride.

Chak De India #Hockey pic.twitter.com/c9I5KZFaZ5 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 2, 2021

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also celebrated the entry of both the teams to semifinals with a beautiful tribute.

Meanwhile, Bollywood also stepped in to congratulate.

News agency ANI quoted actor and politician Jaya Bachchan as saying that she hoped the team qualifies to the finals and wins it, making the country proud.

Actor Randeep Hooda wrote, “What a match .. Super defending.”

What a match .. Super defending .. Real imitates Reel #ChakDeIndia History created by the Indian Women’s #hockeyindia first semi final like ever ???????????????????????? #INDvsAUS #Olympics2020 #TokyoOlympics2020 pic.twitter.com/3W6g7j2PgN — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 2, 2021

Actor Taapsee Pannu also took to Twitter on the occasion.