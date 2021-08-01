Tokyo Olympics: Congratulations pour in for bronze winner PV Sindhu; PM Modi calls her ‘India’s pride’

Bronze medalist Pusarla V. Sindhu celebrates during the medal ceremony for women's singles Badminton match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo)

Tokyo Olympics: Congratulations poured in from all quarter for ace badminton player P V Sindhu after she won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Sindhu as India’s pride. He tweeted, “We are all elated by the stellar performance by P V Sindhu. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians.” Prime Minister Modi also spoke to Sindhu on phone to congratulate her.

We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/O8Ay3JWT7q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2021

In his congratulatory message, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted: “PV Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India.”

P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2021

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that the ace shuttler has made India proud, and tweeted, “Smashing victory for PV Sindhu, she has made India proud. She has done it twice, the second athlete to do so. Today she was dominating in the game. One after the other, whether Mirabai Chanu, Sindhu, & now we’re also expecting ( a medal) from Lovlina.”

SMASHING VICTORY PV Sindhu !!! ???? You dominated the game & made history #Tokyo2020 ! An Olympic medalist twice over! ???? India ???????? is so proud of you & awaits your return! YOU DID IT ! pic.twitter.com/kpxAAYQLrh — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 1, 2021

Nisith Pramanik, Minister of State for Sports congratulated Sindhu on winning a bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and said, “It’s a matter of great joy. I’d like to congratulate her, her family, and her coach. Youth of the country will be motivated by her feat. I believe she will win more medals in the future.”

Indian Badminton Chief National Coach P Gopichand in a statement congratulated “awesome” PV Sindhu on her second successive Olympics medal, and said, “It is all due to the hard work by her, team of coaches & support staff. I also want to thank Sports Ministry, SAI & BAI.”

The reigning world champion became only the second Indian and the country’s first woman to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world No. 9 He Bing Jiao of China in the badminton women’s singles third-place play-off. She had secured a silver in the 2016 Rio Games.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the first and only other Indian to win two Olympic medals, following up his bronze at 2008 Beijing with a silver at the 2012 London edition.