Tokyo Olympics 2020: Coach Sjoerd Marijne’s words motivated us to do well, says Indian captain Rani Rampal

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian women’s hockey team qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Tuesday. The Indian team’s captain Rani Rampal said that the feeling was yet to sink in that her team has made it to the Olympics next year. The Indian team led by Rani Rampal defeated USA 5-1 in the first match, however, during the second game, India was handed a defeat as they lost 4-1 to them. It was Rampal’s crucial goal in the 48th minute of the match which paved the way for India’s ticket to Tokyo.

India managed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as they had a 6-5 lead in goal scoring by adding both matches. Rampal gave credit to coach Sjoerd Marijne who kept the team motivated. “It’s not over yet and all you need to do is go back and play thinking that the score is 0-0,” Rampal quoted Marijne, as saying during the break time of the second game. They were trailing 0-4 after the end of the first half in the second match but after the pep talk by the coach, the Indian team did not allow USA to score any more goals and ended up scoring one goal in the second half.

Rani Rampal believes that the Indian team has just crossed the first barrier and the bigger test lies ahead. She added that the team will not spare any effort to get a medal for the country in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Rampal was just 15 when she selected in the national squad to play in the Hockey World Cup in 2010 making her the youngest Indian player to feature in the prestigious tournament.

Indian hockey fans will now be hoping that the team manages to win a medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020.