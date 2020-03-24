Tokyo 2020 Games: Japan requests one-year Olympic postponement over global coronavirus pandemic, says Shinzo Abe

Published: March 24, 2020 6:21:16 PM

Japan has asked for a one-year postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Games over the global coronavirus pandemic, and the International Olympic Committee has agreed, the country's prime minister said Tuesday.

"I proposed to postpone for about a year and president Bach responded with 100 percent agreement," Shinzo Abe told reporters referring to Thomas Bach, head of the IOC.

“I proposed to postpone for about a year and president Bach responded with 100 percent agreement,” Shinzo Abe told reporters referring to Thomas Bach, head of the IOC.

