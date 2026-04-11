The IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 10 is expected to be a thrilling game, as both teams head into it with very different momentum from their previous matches.

Punjab Kings have started their campaign this season in great form. Their latest match against Kolkata Knight Riders was unfortunately washed out due to rain. Earlier, on April 3,

PBKS secured an impressive win over Chennai Super Kings successfully chasing a big target of 210 with ease. The batting lineup performed really well, with important contributions from several players, helping the team reach the target in just 18.4 overs. This was their second win in a row showing their strong form and a well-balanced squad early in the tournament.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a mixed start to the season. In their most recent match they lost to Lucknow Super Giants after scoring 156/9 which the opposition chased comfortably.

Before that defeat SRH had put in a brilliant performance against Kolkata Knight Riders, winning the match by 65 runs. Heinrich Klaasen played a key role with an outstanding batting performance.

PBKS vs SRH Playing XI, IPL 2026

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Predicted Playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted Playing 11: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Marco Jansen / Brydon Carse, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Pat Cummins (if fit) / Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari

IPL 2026 PBKS vs SRH: Date and Time

The PBKS vs SRH match will be played on 11 April 2026, starting at 3:30 PM IST.

Since it’s an afternoon game conditions can play an important role and may bring different challenges for both teams.

The match will take place at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. The pitch here is usually balanced helping both batters and bowlers.

Fast bowlers can get some help early on while batters can score freely once they settle in.

PBKS vs SRH Full Squads, IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Salil Arora, David Payne, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar

Punjab Kings Full Squad: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad