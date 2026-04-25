The Sawai Man Singh Stadium is ready for an exciting and important match as two teams in top four take on each other . It is the home team Rajasthan Royals (RR) locking horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 36. This will be the second of the two matches scheduled on April 25 with Delhi Capitals (DC) taking on Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier in the day.

RR are trying to get back on track after some inconsistent performances while SRH comes in full of confidence after a series of big wins.

SRH have been one of the most talked about teams especially after Abhishek Sharma’s brilliant unbeaten 135 off 68 against Delhi.

Their bowling attack with Praful Hinge and Eshan Malinga has been very strong and difficult for top batsmen to handle.

Rajasthan however, are very strong at home. They will depend on Ravindra Jadeja’s steady performance and the aggressive batting of their young openers to take on SRH’s powerful lineup.

RR vs SRH Today IPL Match Date

The IPL 2026 Match 36 RR vs SRH will be played on April 25, 2026. The playoff race is heating up! Rajasthan Royals have jumped into 2nd place after a big 40-run win against LSG putting them right behind the table leading Punjab Kings.

At the same time Sunrisers Hyderabad is holding steady in 4th place. Even though they are tied at 8 points with Bengaluru, their massive scores from earlier in the season have given them a great run rate keeping them safely in the top four.

Match No: 36

36 Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Saturday, April 25, 2026 Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

RR vs SRH Today IPL Match Time

The match between RR vs SRH will get in action at 07:30 pm with the toss scheduled for 07:00 pm.

RR vs SRH, IPL 2026 Today’s Match Venue

Match Venue Live Broadcast Live Streaming IPL 2026 Match 36 RR vs SRH Sawai Mani Singh Stadium, Jaipur Star Sports Network JioHotstar

RR vs SRH Today IPL Match Predicted Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) : Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora (WK), Harsh Dubey, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Ehsan Malinga

Impact Player: Liam Livingstone

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger.

RR Full Squad:

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Riyan Parag (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shimron Hetmyer, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Aman Rao, Dasun Shanaka, Yudhvir Singh, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Sushant Mishra.

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SRH Full Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Ishan Kishan (c)(wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Jack Edwards, Salil Arora, Shivam Mavi, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Brydon Carse, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra