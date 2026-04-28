The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is pushing T20 cricket to new heights. Tonight’s match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in Mullanpur where Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 40.

Punjab Kings are coming into this game full of confidence. They have been playing aggressive cricket all season and have become one of the strongest teams while chasing targets. On the other hand Rajasthan Royals are trying to bounce back after a tough loss in their last match.

Punjab recently pulled off a record-breaking win against the Delhi Capitals, chasing a huge target of 265 runs with 7 balls still left.

Rajasthan Royals were also part of an exciting match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Even though young star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored an amazing century RR couldn’t defend their total of 228 runs.

PBKS vs RR, Today IPL 2026 Match Date

PBKS-RR match will be played today (April 28).

PBKS vs RR, Today IPL 2026 Match Time

The match between PBKS vs RR will get in action at 07:30 pm with the toss scheduled for 07:00 pm.

PBKS vs RR, Today IPL 2026 Venue

The match between PBKS vs RR will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

PBKS vs RR, Today IPL 2026 Live Streaming

Match Venue Live Broadcast Live Streaming IPL 2026 Match 40 PBKS vs RR New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh Star Sports Network JioHotstar

PBKS vs RR Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Kings (probable+ Impact Player) 1 Prabhsimran Singh (wk), 2 Priyansh Arya, 3 Cooper Connolly, 4 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 5 Nehal Wadhera, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Shashank Singh, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Xavier Bartlett, 10 Vijaykumar Vyshak, 11 Arshdeep Singh, 12 Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals (probable+Impact Player) 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 3 Dhruv Jurel (wk), 4 Riyan Parag (capt), 5 Donovan Ferreira, 6 Shimron Hetmyer/Lhuan-dre Pretorius, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Tushar Deshpande, 10 Brijesh Sharma, 11 Nandre Burger, 12 Ravi Bishnoi

PBKS Full Squad:

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Josh Inglis, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis, Cooper Connolly, Vishal Nishad.

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RR Full Squad

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Riyan Parag (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shimron Hetmyer, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Aman Rao, Dasun Shanaka, Yudhvir Singh, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Sushant Mishra.