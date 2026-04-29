As IPL 2026 moves closer to the final stage, Match 41 brings back a big rivalry at Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians (MI), once one of the strongest teams are now struggling to find form.

They will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) who have been in excellent form and breaking records this season.

For Mumbai, this match is about saving pride and keeping their slim playoff hopes alive. For Hyderabad it’s about securing a top-four spot and pushing for a top-two finish.

In their last game, MI had a tough outing. After conceding 207/6 (with Sanju Samson scoring a century) their batting completely collapsed and they were bowled out for just 104 in 19 overs. Their top order has been struggling badly against swing bowling.

On the other hand, SRH showed their strength by chasing a huge target of 228 with ease finishing the game with 9 balls to spare. Ishan Kishan (74 off 31) and Abhishek Sharma (57 off 29) led the charge, once again proving how dangerous their batting lineup is.

ALSO READ MI vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch IPL 2026 match 41 online and on TV

MI vs SRH, IPL 2026 Today’s IPL Match Date

MI vs SRH is scheduled to happen today (April 29).

MI vs SRH, IPL 2026 Today’s IPL Match Time

The match between MI vs SRH will get in action at 07:30 pm with the toss scheduled for 07:00 pm.

MI vs SRH, IPL 2026 Today’s Match Venue

Match Venuehe Live Broadcast Live Streaming IPL 2026 Match 41 MI vs SRH Wankehde Stadium, Mumbai Star Sports Network JioHotstar

MI vs SRH, Today’s IPL Match Predicted Playing 11s

Mumbai Indians (MI) Playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Krish Bhagat, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar.

MI Impact Substitute Options: Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Shardul Thakur, Danish Malewar, Mayank Markande

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) : Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Pat Cummins (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan (WK), Harsh Dubey, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Ehsan Malinga

Impact Player: Liam Livingstone

MI Full Squad:

Mumbai Indians (MI): Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Quinton de Kock (wk), Trent Boult, Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Sherfane Rutherford, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma.

SRH Full Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Jack Edwards, Salil Arora, Shivam Mavi, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Brydon Carse, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra.