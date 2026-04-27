The IPL 2026 season is heating up as it gets closer to the final stages. On Monday evening, the Arun Jaitley Stadium will be packed with fans as Delhi Capitals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 39.

Delhi Capitals have shown some good performances this season but they haven’t been consistent. Their batting is strong but their bowling and fielding have struggled at important moments.

In their last match, DC faced a tough loss against Punjab Kings. Even after scoring a huge 264/2, they couldn’t defend it as Punjab chased it down easily. This match clearly showed DC’s weaknesses in bowling and fielding.

On the other hand, RCB have been more consistent this season. Their batting is in great form, and the team looks confident overall.

They recently beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, with a strong batting performance while chasing. RCB have won 3 of their last 4 matches which shows they are in good form.

With players like Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal performing consistently RCB look like a well-balanced and settled team.

DC vs RCB Playing 11

Delhi Capital (DC) Playing 11: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (capt), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player Options: Lungi Ngidi, Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera,

Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB) playing 11: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Josh Hazlewood

Impact Player Options: Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy

RCB vs DC Today IPL Match Date

Match No: 39

39 Date: Monday, 26 April

RCB vs DC Today IPL Match Time, Venue

Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM) Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Broadcaster (TV): Star Sports Network

Star Sports Network Live Stream: Jio Cinema

RCB vs DC Today’s IPL Match Full Squad

Delhi Capital full (DC): Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, T. Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Pathum Nissanka, Sahil Parakh, Sameer Rizvi, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Ben Duckett, Mitchell Starc.



Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB): Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan