IPL 2026 is getting more exciting, and Match 35 brings a big North Indian clash as Delhi Capitals take on table-toppers Punjab Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Delhi Capitals are coming into this match after a tough loss and will be looking get back on the winning track. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are in top form and sitting comfortably at the top of the table, winning 5 out of their 6 games with their one other game ending without a result because of rain.

With home support behind them, Delhi will also need strong performances from their top batters like KL Rahul and Nitish Rana to turn good starts into big scores.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings are flying high. Young star Priyansh Arya has been outstanding, grabbing attention with his record-breaking half-centuries.

With a solid bowling attack led by Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal Punjab Kings look like a well-balanced and confident team going into this match.

DC vs PBKS Today IPL Match Date

The IPL 2026 Match 35 DC vs PBKS will be played on April 25, 2026. Delhi Capitals are in Stable form and currently sit at No.6 on the points table showing a strong performance. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are at No.1 and will be looking to remain on top.

Match No: 35

Time: 3:30 PM IST (Toss at 3:00 PM)

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

DC vs PBKS Today IPL Match Time

The first of the twin clashes on April 25 will commence at 03:30 pm (IST).

DC vs PBKS Today IPL Match Predicted Playing 11

Delhi Capital (DC) Predicted Playing 11: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player Options: Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Predicted playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Xavier Bartlett.

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2026 Today’s Match Venue

Match Venue Live Broadcast Live Streaming IPL 2026 Match 35 DC vs PBKS Arun, Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Star Sports Network JioHotstar

DC Full Squad:

Delhi Capital full (DC): Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, DavidMiller, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, T. Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Pathum Nissanka, Sahil Parakh, Sameer Rizvi, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Ben Duckett, Mitchell Starc

PBKS Full Squad

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Josh Inglis, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis, Cooper Connolly, Vishal Nishad.