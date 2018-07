TNPL 2018 schedule, squad, fixtures, live telecast, teams: All you need to know about Tamil Nadu Premier League

TNPL 2018: The third season of the Tamil Nad Premier League will commence from July 11 and will be a month-long affair.

TNPL 2018: The third season of the Tamil Nad Premier League will commence from July 11 and will be a month-long affair. Eight teams will go head-to-head against each other to get their hands on the trophy. The erstwhile Madurai Super Giant team, which has new owners in Siechem Industries Pvt Ltd, will henceforth be known as Siechem Madurai Panthers. The Chepauk Super Gillies are the defending champions and were the runner-ups in the opening season. While Tuti Patriots were the champions of season one and finished second in the following season. The leading run-getter of the tournament is Washington Sundar with 459 runs while the top wicket-taker is R Sai Kishore (29).

Where to watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2018 Live Telecast in India:

You can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2018 Live Telecast in India on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD1 in English commentary. For Tamil commentary, the matches will be telecast on Star Sports Tamil. For online live streaming you can visit Hotstar.

Here are Tamil Nadu Premier League 2018 squads and teams:

Dindigul Dragons: Chaturved NS, Hari Nishaanth C, Anirudh Sita Ram B, Mohammed M, Rohit R, Adithya Arun, Abhinav M, Silambarasan, Trilok Nag, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Sujendran M, Kaushik J, N Ramakrishnan, Ra Aravind, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Varun M Totatri

Retained: R Ashwin, N Jagadeesan and R Vivek

IDream Karaikudi Kaalai: Dinesh Karthik, Aniruda S, V Yo Mahesh, R Kavin, L Suryap Prakash, Lakshman, Aaditya V, Kishan Kumar S, Radhakrishnan, Maan K Bafna, Ashwath Mukunthan, Swaminathan S, Ajith Kumar T, S Ganesh, R Srinivasan, P Murugesh

Retained: R Rajkumar, M Shajahan and S Mohan Prasath

Tuti Patriots: Washington Sundar, Kaushik Gandhi, Sai Kishor R, R Sathish, Athisayaraj Davidson V, Akshay Srinivasan, Malolan Rangarajan, Ashith Rajiv, U Sushil, Dinesh S, Abishiek S, Venkatesh A, Nidish S, R Jesuraj, S Boopalan, S Shubham Mehta.

Retained: Anand Subramanian, Akash Sumra and Ganesh Moorthy

Chepauk Super Gillies: Vijay Shankar, Gopinath KH, M Ashwin, Harish Kumar S, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Sunny Kumar Singh, Samruddh Bhat, Arun Kumar V, Vishaal R, Rahul B, Siddharth M, Arun B, Aarif A, MK Sivakumar, Manav Parakh, B Sai Sudharsan

Retained: S Karthik, U Sasidev and RK Alexander

Lyca Kovai Kings: Anthony Das, Natarajan T, Abhinav Mukund, K Vignesh, Shahrukh Khan M, Akkil Srinaath, Suresh Kumar J, Mithun R, Suresh Babu, Sumant Jain, Rajesh MP, Ashwin Venkataraman, M Raja, R Sathyanarayan, Mohammed Adnan Khan, S Manikandan

Retained: Rohith Ravikumar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul and S Ajith Ram

Siechem Madurai Panthers: Varun CV, Abhishek Tanwar, Rahil Shah, Thalaivan Sargunam.X, Kousik J, Jagannath RS, Nilesh S, Rohit D, S.P Nathan, Tushar Raheja, Kiran Akash L, Lokesh Raj T.D, SS Karnavar, Vikkram Jangid, MS Promoth, PS Shivaramakrishnan

Retained: KB Arun Karthik, Shijit Chandran and R Karthikeyan

Trichy Warriors: Sonu Yadav, Sanjay MS, Murali Vijay, C.Ganapathi, Suresh Kumar S, Vasanth Saravanan, Aravind S, Lakshminarayanan M, Vignesh L, Chandrasekar D.T, Aswin Crist A, Mani Bharathy K, Saravana Kumar P, AS Govinda Raajan, RS Thillak, V Aakash

Retained: B Indrajith, Bharath Shankar and K Vignesh

VB Kanchi Veerans: Lokeshwar S, Vishal Vaidhya. K, Aushik Srinivas R, Subramania Siva, Mukilesh U, Sunil Sam, S Arun, Deeban Lingesh K, Francis Rokins P, Siddharth S, Divakar R, Mokit Hariharan, S Chandrasekhar, S Ashwath, U Vishal, Shriram C

Retained: Baba Aparajith

Here is Tamil Nadu Premier League 2018 schedule and fixtures:

Date: July 11, 2018

Match: Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, 1st T20

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Date: July 13, 2018

Match: Madurai Panthers vs Dindigul Dragons, 2nd T20

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Date: July 14, 2018

Match: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, 3rd T20

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Date: July 15, 2018

Match: TUTI Patriots vs VB Kanchi Veerans, 4th T20

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Time: 09:45 AM GMT, 03:15 PM LOCAL

Date: July 15, 2018

Match: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Karaikudi Kaalai, 5th T20

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Date: July 16, 2018

Match: Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies, 6th T20

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Date: July 18, 2018

Match: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons, 7th T20

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Date: July 19, 2018

Match: Karaikudi Kaalai vs VB Kanchi Veerans, 8th T20

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Date: July 20, 2018

Match: TUTI Patriots vs Lyca Kovai Kings, 9th T20

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Date: July 21, 2018

Match: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Karaikudi Kaalai, 10th T20

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Date: July 22, 2018

Match: Madurai Panthers vs TUTI Patriots, 11th T20

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Time: 09:45 AM GMT, 03:15 PM LOCAL

Date: July 22, 2018

Match: Dindigul Dragons vs VB Kanchi Veerans, 12th T20

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Date: July 23, 2018

Match: Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Lyca Kovai Kings, 13th T20

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Date: July 24, 2018

Match: TUTI Patriots vs Dindigul Dragons, 14th T20

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Date: July 25, 2018

Match: VB Kanchi Veerans vs Madurai Panthers, 15th T20

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Date: July 26, 2018

Match: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies, 16th T20

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Date: July 27, 2018

Match: Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Karaikudi Kaalai, 17th T20

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Date: July 28, 2018

Match: Chepauk Super Gillies vs TUTI Patriots, 18th T20

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Date: July 29, 2018

Match: Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Madurai Panthers, 19th T20

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Time: 09:45 AM GMT, 03:15 PM LOCAL

Date: July 29, 2018

Match: VB Kanchi Veerans vs Lyca Kovai Kings, 20th T20

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Date: July 30, 2018

Match: Dindigul Dragons vs Karaikudi Kaalai, 21th T20

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Date: July 31, 2018

Match: Chepauk Super Gillies vs VB Kanchi Veerans, 22nd T20

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Date: August 01, 2018

Match: TUTI Patriots vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, 23rd T20

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Date: August 02, 2018

Match: Karaikudi Kaalai vs Madurai Panthers, 24th T20

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Date: August 03, 2018

Match: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons, 25th T20

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Date: August 04, 2018

Match: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Madurai Panthers, 26th T20

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Date: August 05, 2018

Match: VB Kanchi Veerans vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, 27th T20

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Time: 09:45 AM GMT, 03:15 PM LOCAL

Date: August 05, 2018

Match: Karaikudi Kaalai vs TUTI Patriots, 28th T20

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Date: August 07, 2018

Match: TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Date: August 08, 2018

Match: TBC vs TBC, Eliminator

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Date: August 10, 2018

Match: TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL

Date: August 12, 2018

Match: TBC vs TBC, Final

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Time: 01:45 PM GMT, 07:15 PM LOCAL