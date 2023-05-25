‘Tis a beautiful game! 4 times IPL teams played on front foot for meaningful causes

The Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs have ignited with an exhilarating clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1. As the day unfolded, a captivating twist captured the attention of social media users and fans worldwide. For every dot ball played, the stadium screens transformed the simple dot into a vibrant tree emoji, arousing curiosity and intrigue. During the match, the commentators elucidated the purpose behind this arboreal display.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had taken an admirable pledge to plant 500 trees for every dot ball occurring in the Playoff matches. Thus, the dot ball graphic metamorphosed into a flourishing tree, symbolising the collective effort to protect and nurture nature. The CSK vs GT match concluded with a total of 82 dot balls, which translates into a remarkable 41,000 trees that will be planted by the BCCI as part of this noble initiative.

This extraordinary endeavour to preserve the environment is not a novelty within the IPL. The league serves not only as a thrilling sporting event but also as a powerful platform for conveying messages and making a difference. Let’s take a look at some of the initiatives taken in the past to promote and raise awareness about environmental concerns:

RCB’s ‘Go Green’ campaign

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, known for their iconic red jerseys, pioneered the trend of playing one of their home games each season donning green jerseys. Their “Go Green” campaign aimed to highlight the significance of maintaining a green and healthy planet. Additionally, they collaborated with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to install over 1,400 solar panels on the roof of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Through the use of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power, the stadium now operates on a green tariff during IPL matches.

Raising cancer awareness

Earlier in the season, the Gujarat team made a striking statement by sporting lavender jerseys to raise awareness about cancer. This act of solidarity was not unprecedented, as the Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) had previously embarked on a similar initiative in 2015, led by the inspiring Yuvraj Singh, a cancer survivor and former Indian cricketer.

MI wear Women’s Premier League jersey

During their encounter with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the current season, the players of Mumbai Indians (MI) took to the field clad in the jerseys of their Women’s team. This remarkable gesture was part of MI’s visionary initiative called Education and Sports for All (ESA) Day. By adorning the special jerseys, the MI men’s players aimed to endorse the concept of sports as a viable career choice for girls across the nation.

In the inaugural Women’s Premier League earlier this year, the MI women’s team, led by the talented Harmanpreet Kaur, emerged triumphant. They showcased their prowess and determination, ultimately clinching the coveted trophy by defeating the Delhi Capitals in a thrilling final.

The IPL, beyond its enthralling matches, has evolved into a platform for change. Each franchise utilises its influence and popularity to advocate for meaningful causes, fostering a sense of responsibility towards the environment and society at large. With each dot ball transformed into a symbol of growth, the IPL embodies the power of unity, sport, and nature, leaving a lasting impact on the hearts and minds of fans everywhere.