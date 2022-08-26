Time to get psyched! When and where to watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022? Details here

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: All cricket fans are super stoked to witness the clash of top teams in the Asia Cup 2022 that will begin on August 27. A match that never fails to excite a cricket lover is that of India and Pakistan. This time, the two teams will be playing against each other in the Asia Cup on August 28.

Another thing that makes this clash all the more interesting is that the last time India played against Pakistan was in the T20 World Cup 2021 and in that tournament, Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets. We have all the details of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match schedule, venue, squad, among other things that you need to know before the tournament begins tomorrow:

Date, time and location of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match

The most sought-after Ind vs Pak Asia Cup clash is scheduled to take place on August 28, 2022 (Sunday) at 7.30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE.

Group and squad in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022

India and Pakistan are a part of Group A in the Asia Cup this year. The Indian team will be led by Rohit Sharma and Team Pakistan will be led by Babar Azam. The other squad members of Team India include Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The other players in the Pakistani team are Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir and Mohammad Hasnain.

Where to watch and live stream the India vs Pakistan match

Star Sports Network is the official broadcasting partner for Asia Cup 2022 in India. The Ind vs Pak match will be broadcasted on Star Sports from 7.30 pm IST. The match can also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.