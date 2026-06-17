Most Influential Indian athlete- just a mention of this among the general Indian public would mean that they start thinking towards MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and for someone who has some basic knowledge of sports-maybe Neeraj Chopra. But the magazine that ranks the most influential people in the world, is on a different, but right plane, differing against, but actually making most Indians happy about it.

On June 16 (Tuesday), TIME Magazine released its highly anticipated, definitive global list of the 100 Most Influential People in Sports, the editorial board entirely snubbed India’s ultra-wealthy men’s cricket establishment.

Emerging as the sole Indian sportsperson recognised on the global stage is none other than national women’s cricket vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana. This is the first exclusive sports list published by the prestigious magazine, which had been publishing the list of 100 most influential people in the world since 1999.

Even more staggering? The 29-year-old opening batter holds a reported personal net worth of roughly Rs 37 crore to ₹65 crore ($6M to $8M USD)—a mere fraction of the astronomical wealth commanded by her male counterparts, proving that true cultural and structural influence cannot be bought by brand endorsements alone.

The Elite “Titans” Category: Sharing Space with CR7

TIME did not just hand Mandhana a token inclusion. The elegant left-handed opener was placed explicitly in the prestigious “Titans” category, sharing the elite global tier directly with Al-Nassr football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, and South Africa’s Test captain Temba Bavuma.

The magazine’s profile highlighted that Mandhana is not merely accumulating statistics; she is fundamentally reshaping the commercial, structural, and cultural landscape of women’s sports across Asia.

Why the Records Keep Tumbling

Mandhana’s inclusion comes on the heels of a sustained, multi-year destruction of traditional cricketing barriers. For the editorial board at TIME, several massive milestones sealed her undisputed selection:

The Century Pioneer: She is the first Indian woman to score a double-century in a domestic one-day game and the first to record international centuries across all three formats of the game.

The Leadership Blueprint: Mandhana has proved to be a masterful elite tactician, captaining the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to historic, blockbuster Women’s Premier League (WPL) titles.

Unrivaled Run-Scoring Dominance: She holds the record for the most international runs across formats by a woman in a single calendar year—a record she set and then completely broke herself over subsequent seasons.

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Every Indian Athlete Ever Featured by TIME

While Mandhana stands entirely alone as the standard-bearer for Indian sports, her inclusion places her in an incredibly exclusive pantheon of Indian athletes who have historically captured TIME’s attention since the inception of their global influencer lists: