The golf world is bracing for a seismic shift as the legendary Tiger Woods officially ends his competitive hiatus. Woods has confirmed he will return to the tee box for the final night of the TGL (Tomorrow’s Golf League) Finals, representing his team, Jupiter Links GC, in a high-stakes championship showdown against Los Angeles GC.

It marks the first time the 15-time major winner will play in front of a live crowd since July 2024. After undergoing lumbar disc replacement surgery in October 2025 and recovering from a ruptured Achilles, Tiger’s return is being viewed as the ultimate litmus test for his 2026 Masters ambitions.

Where to watch in India

While TGL is a tech-infused, stadium-based league, catching the action in India requires a bit of an early wake-up call due to the time difference with Florida, USA. Live action gets underway at 04:30 am (IST) on March 25.

Live Streaming: FanCode remains the exclusive digital home for TGL in India.

TGL Schedule

The Finals are a best-of-three series. Jupiter Links currently trails 0-1 after a narrow 6-5 loss on Monday night. Tiger Woods is replacing Kevin Kisner in the lineup to lead the comeback.

TGL format

This is not traditional golf. TGL takes place inside the SoFi Center, a custom-built arena.

Players hit full-swing shots into a massive simulator screen (roughly 20 times the size of a standard simulator).

For short games and putting, they move to a 3,800-square-foot “Live Zone” featuring a rotating, motorisd green that changes topography for every hole.

Woods will be up against whom?

Woods joins Max Homa and Tom Kim to face the LA trio of Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, and Sahith Theegala.

Why is this tournament important for Woods?

At 50 years old, Woods is no longer just fighting opponents; he is fighting time. This TGL appearance is strategically timed exactly 16 days before The Masters (April 9).

By playing in this low-impact, walking-free environment, Woods can test his swing speed and back stability without the physical toll of an 18-hole hike. If Tiger looks sharp tonight at the SoFi Center, expect the hype for his 27th Masters start to reach its zenith tomorrow morning.