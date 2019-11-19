Throwback Tuesday: Shane Warne’s magic ball that castled Saeed Anwar twenty years ago is a must see

Shane Warne’s magic ball pitched way outside off stump and spun back sharply to uproot his leg stump. (Image: Indian Express)

Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the best leg spinners of all time. Twenty years ago, the Australian spin legend got rid of Pakistan’s opening batsman Saeed Anwar with a delivery that the cricketing world will remember for years to come. On the first day of the Test between Australia and Pakistan, the Aussies bowled out Pakistan after winning the toss and electing to field first. Pakistan bundled out for 222 in the first innings in Hobart. In reply, the Aussies managed to take a lead of only 24 runs as Saqlian Mushtaq brought the Australian batting lineup to its heels by scalping six wickets.

In the second innings, Saeed Anwar was determined to undo his first-innings duck. However, it was Shane Warne’s magic ball that pitched way outside off stump and spun back sharply to uproot his leg stump which left the cricketing world in awe of the leg spinner. Shane Warne took 5 wickets for 110 runs in 45.5 overs to help Australia restrict Pakistan for 396. The pitch in Hobart was turning out to be a spinners paradise.

It’s hard to forget this magnificent leg-break Shane Warne sent down to Saeed Anwar 20 years ago… #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/ej0EXYQb4X — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 18, 2019

Australia, while chasing the target, lost quick wickets and it looked like Pakistan would take the game away from the hosts. But, Justin Langer and Adam Gilchrist dug in and scored 127 and 149 respectively. Langer was the anchor of the innings as he took 295 balls to get 127 runs with a strike rate of 43.05 before being dismissed by Saqlain Mushtaq. Whereas, Adam Gilchrist smashed a quickfire 149 in 163 balls with a strike rate 91.41 to help his team win the Test match.

Justin Langer was adjudged player of the match as he scored a crucial 59 in the first innings as well. Inzamam-ul-Haq’s 116 in the second innings went in vain as Pakistan went on to lose the match and the series.