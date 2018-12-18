Source: Ravindra Jadeja facebook/screengrab/AP)

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were seen arguing on Day 4 of the second Perth Test against Australia. The video is going viral on social media.

As India collapsed under a 146-run defeat, a video has gone viral which shows Ishant and Jadeja involved in a heated exchange during the match. Though what was said during the conversation between the two isn’t confirmed yet. Although the verbal exchange could not be deciphered, the video of two pointing fingers at each other was enough to assume that it was a disagreement about fielding positions.

#AUSvIND #TeamIndia

Ishant Sharma and Jadeja

????One & one discussion on the field,,over KLR batting, I presume. pic.twitter.com/TJL88zArCD — Ritika Sajdeh ™ (@ImRitika45) December 18, 2018

Bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami had to separate the two after the argument.

It was also noted that things turned frosty for Indian captain Virat Kohli and his Aussie counterpart Tim Paine but both captains denied that they failed to maintain the decorum.

READ ALSO | IPL Auction 2019: Whopping Rs 5 cr for Ax! Meet Axar Patel – Gujarat boy bought by Delhi Capitals

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon was a star player as he knocked 8 wickets in the match, including the fiver in the first innings itself. India had four frontline pacers but not a specialised spinner.