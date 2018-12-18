This video of Ishant Sharma-Ravindra Jadeja’s argument on field is going viral – Watch

By: | Published: December 18, 2018 9:52 PM

Bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami had to separate the two after the argument.

Source: Ravindra Jadeja facebook/screengrab/AP)

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were seen arguing on Day 4 of the second Perth Test against Australia. The video is going viral on social media.

As India collapsed under a 146-run defeat, a video has gone viral which shows Ishant and Jadeja involved in a heated exchange during the match. Though what was said during the conversation between the two isn’t confirmed yet. Although the verbal exchange could not be deciphered, the video of two pointing fingers at each other was enough to assume that it was a disagreement about fielding positions.

Bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami had to separate the two after the argument.

It was also noted that things turned frosty for Indian captain Virat Kohli and his Aussie counterpart Tim Paine but both captains denied that they failed to maintain the decorum.

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon was a star player as he knocked 8 wickets in the match, including the fiver in the first innings itself. India had four frontline pacers but not a specialised spinner.

