India’s 61-run dominant victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 sparked massive celebrations online – but it was Google India that stole the spotlight. In a X (formerly Twitter) post that quickly went viral, Google India summed up the one-sided contest with a sharp line: “This match could’ve been an email.” The unexpected reaction perfectly captured the internet’s mood after another dominant India performance against their arch-rivals in an ICC clash.

This match could’ve been an email 🤭 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) February 15, 2026

Powered by Ishan Kishan’s brilliant 77 off just 40 balls on a challenging pitch, India posted a strong 175/7. Pakistan never looked in control during the chase and were bowled out for 114 in 18 overs, handing India a comfortable 61-run win.

‘Kambal Kuttai’: Former cricketers react to India’s dominant win

Former cricketers praised India’s strong all-round display, while fans celebrated another famous win against Pakistan. Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) and Axar Patel (2/19) were especially appreciated for their tight bowling, with many calling it a complete team performance that highlighted India’s strength on the big stage.

Taking to the X, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar hailed India’s performance. “The Powerplay was where India took the game away from them. Ishan Kishan in the first innings, and the clinical bowling we saw in the second, made all the difference. India rocked it tonight,” Tendulkar wrote.

The powerplay was where India took the game away from them. Ishan Kishan in the first innings, and the clinical bowling we saw in the second innings, made all the difference. We were always in the driver’s seat. India rocked it tonight!🇮🇳 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 15, 2026

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag appreciated Ishan Kishan’s power play saying, “Ishan Kishan played like a real Dhurandhar. Among all minnows Pakistan looked like the easiest to beat for Bharat because of their 17th century approach to T-20 cricket, and they have taken a proper beating as usual. Full kambal kuttai”.

Ishan Kishan played like a real Dhurandhar. Among all minnows Pakistan looked like the easiest to beat for Bharat because of their 17th century approach to T-20 cricket, and they have taken a proper beating as usual. Full kambal kuttai. #t20worldcup2026 — Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 15, 2026

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Anil Kumble called it a one-sided contest. “It was a no-contest. Indian bowlers bowled better. You have to hit the pitch and that’s how Hardik Pandya started off.”

Reactions from the other side also surfaced. “We stayed committed to our spin-heavy approach, but the execution fell short in key phases. Losing three or four wickets in the Powerplay left us chasing the game from the outset,” Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan captain said.

BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla calls the win “huge achievement”, speaking to the news agency ANI he noted that, “Winning against Pakistan by such a huge margin, I think it is a huge achievement, and today I am fully confident that the way our boys played, we will win the World Cup as well.”

#WATCH | Colombo, Sri Lanka: BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla says, "Winning against Pakistan by such a huge margin, I think it is a huge achievement, and today I am fully confident that the way our boys played, we will win the World Cup as well. Sometimes Ishan Kishan performs,… pic.twitter.com/7ccJHpxrr7 — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2026

Social media flooded with reactions from both sides

The moment the last wicket fell, social media was also filled with reactions from both sides.



“61-run domination over Pakistan! India just reminded everyone who’s boss. What a performance! Super 8s here we come!,” a fan wrote on X.



A Pakistan cricket team fan, speaking to ANI said, “This was a one-sided game. If Pakistan’s public thinks of Babar Azam as a King, he should act like one, he should become like Virat Kohli. Babar Azam is not a King, and he does not deserve a place in the team”.



“It’s not a rivalry anymore. It’s pure dominance. India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026, delivering a statement win on the biggest stage. This wasn’t just a win, it was authority,” another X user wrote.

One more comment surfaced, where a user said, “Plot twist: The universe actually runs on a strict schedule. 1. The sun rises. 2. Coffee brews. 3. India beats Pakistan in cricket. You can set your watch to it. Flawless execution as always!”.



“Absolutely! 8-1 and counting. Formats change, venues change, but #TeamIndia’s dominance over Pakistan? Timeless. Ishan Kishan’s blitz + Bumrah’s magic = another masterclass! On to the Super 8s!”, one more user wrote