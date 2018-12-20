This Indian cricketer is the greatest India has ever produced, according to Kapil Dev

Following Dhoni’s retirement, Virat Kohli was handed the mantle to lead the Indian in the longest format of the game. (Source: AP)

Referring to the time when MS Dhoni stepped down as captain of the Test side in 2014, legendary cricketer and former Indian captain Kapil Dev heaped praise on Dhoni and called him ‘the greatest player India has ever produced’.

“MS Dhoni is the greatest player India has ever produced. He played 90 Tests and then said let’s give a chance to the youngsters. Dhoni did that and hats off to him for putting his country before himself,” Kapil told India Today.

Interestingly, the two were the captains of their respective sides when India won the ICC World Cup in 1983 and 2011.

Read | Opportunity beckons Indian students, professionals: UK unveils new visas policy; check highlights

After winning the first Test at Adelaide, the Team India lost it to the hosts Australia in the second game and have equalised the four-match series 1-1. But the last time when the Indian side visited the Continent, India lost the first two Tests and managed to drew the third in the four-match Test series.

After India’s defeat, the then Indian skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from the Test cricket with immediate effect, with his sudden decision coming as a surprise for his fans.

Following his retirement, Virat Kohli was handed the mantle to lead the Indian in the longest format of the game.

Also read | Bad days for shoppers: Deep discounts on Amazon, Flipkart may end

Dhoni is regarded arguably one of the most successful captains Indian cricket has ever seen. Under his captainship, India lifted the ICC World T20 (2007), ICC World Cup (2011) and ICC Champions Trophy (2013). Moreover, he is the only captain in the world to win all three titles as captain of a side.

Dhoni will be seen in the blue jersey of team India in the ODI series against Australia, beginning January 12, 2019.