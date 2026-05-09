A three-putt from 12 feet. A drive that starts confidently and ends up needing a passport. A chip that travels less distance than your shadow. But nothing—and I mean nothing—quite prepares you for the moment you take off your cap after a long day on the course and come face-to-face with the truth.

You are now two different people.

Welcome to the world of golf tan lines. Or as I like to call it, “dermatological split personality.”

Now, before we go any further, let me address the elephant in the room. Yes, I’m balding. Not “oh, it’s just thinning a bit” balding. No. We’re talking about a strategic retreat up top that would make even a cautious golfer proud. So when I wear a cap—and I wear it religiously—it’s not just a style choice. It’s survival.

Because without it, after five hours under the sun, I wouldn’t just have tan lines—I’d have a solar panel.

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But here’s the problem. The cap protects, yes. But it also creates that infamous line. That sharp, unmistakable divide between the part of your head that’s seen battle and the part that’s been in hiding. So when the cap comes off, it’s less “professional golfer” and more “before-and-after ad for two different people.”

Top half: nicely toasted, evidence of a hard day’s work. Forehead and above: untouched, almost glowing, like it belongs to someone who spends their days indoors reading philosophy.

It’s not subtle. It’s a contrast that could be used in a science experiment.

And I’m not alone in this. Far from it.

Take Rory McIlroy, for instance. Fair-skinned, plays a lot in the sun, and you can almost chart his week based on the colour gradient on his face. By Sunday afternoon, he looks like he’s been lightly grilled on one side and gently steamed on the other. It’s impressive, really.

Even the great Tiger Woods—arguably the most recognisable face in golf—has had his share of cap-line artistry over the years. Through those dominant runs, especially at The Masters Tournament, there were moments when the only thing sharper than his iron play was the line across his forehead.

Then there’s Jordan Spieth, who looks like he should be endorsing sunscreen brands. But put him through a long week in Texas heat, and even he ends up looking like a man who forgot which part of his face he was supposed to protect.

Raccoon Masterpiece

And let’s not forget the added bonus: sunglasses.

Ah yes, the finishing touch. Because if the cap gives you a horizontal divide, sunglasses give you abstract art. Remove them after a round and suddenly you resemble a raccoon who’s taken up golf to deal with stress. It’s a layered masterpiece—one that no amount of post-round face wash can undo.

But the real issue is that it’s never just the face. Golfers end up with different shades on different parts of the body. Arms that belong to one person. Legs that belong to another. A neck that looks like it spent a week in Goa and shoulders that haven’t seen sunlight since winter.

I’ve genuinely avoided going swimming at times because of it. You take your shirt off near a pool and suddenly you look like a cross between a raccoon and a zebra. White stripes from the glove. Dark forearms. Pale upper arms. Sock lines on the ankles. Sunglass marks around the eyes. It’s less “athlete on recovery day” and more “modern art installation.”

But here’s the thing about golf tan lines—they’re not just cosmetic. They’re autobiographical.

Every shade tells a story.

That darker patch on your right cheek? That’s from those extra range sessions when you decided that “just one more bucket” would fix your swing.

That slightly burnt nose? That’s from staring down putts, squinting into the distance, trying to read greens like they’re ancient manuscripts.

And that pale strip under the cap? That’s your one safe zone—the only part of you that hasn’t been tested by the elements.

Even legends from an earlier era weren’t spared. Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer played in a time when sunscreen wasn’t quite the locker-room essential it is today. Their tans weren’t just uneven—they were earned over decades. You could look at their faces and know they had spent a lifetime under open skies, chasing something that can’t quite be explained.

Modern golfers, of course, are far more “prepared.” We have SPF 50, cooling sleeves, hydration plans, recovery routines—the works. If you walked into a locker room today, you’d think you’d stumbled into a wellness retreat.

And yet, despite all the science, the tan lines remain undefeated.

Because here’s the truth: golf is not played in moderation.

No one goes out for a “quick 20 minutes in the sun.” It’s four hours minimum, often more, under conditions that range from “pleasantly warm” to “why is the sun personally attacking me?” And when you’re in the middle of a round, the last thing on your mind is reapplying sunscreen evenly across your face. You’re thinking about your next shot, your last mistake, your entire life’s trajectory.

Priorities. I remember one stretch on tour where we had back-to-back events in brutal heat. By the end of the second week, the locker room looked like a collection of before-and-after photos. One of the boys took off his cap and someone genuinely paused and said, “You’ve changed, man.” He hadn’t changed. He’d just been…repainted.

That’s what golf does. It repaints you. Slowly, unevenly, and with absolutely no regard for symmetry. And the real fun begins when you step off the course and re-enter normal society.

You meet friends, family, people who haven’t seen you in a while. They take one look and there’s always that moment—that split second—where they’re trying to process what’s different. “You’ve got a bit of a tan,” they’ll say, cautiously.

A bit? This is not “a bit.” This is a full-blown cartographic event. You could draw borders on this face.

But you just smile. Because explaining golf tan lines to a non-golfer is like explaining why you walked 10 kilometres to end up exactly where you started. It doesn’t translate. What they see as uneven, we see as evidence.

Proof that you’ve been out there. Grinding. Missing putts. Finding the occasional moment of brilliance that keeps you coming back. Even guys like Phil Mickelson, with all the flair and imagination in the world, can’t escape it. You can invent shots, defy logic, bend the laws of physics around the greens—but you cannot outplay the sun.

And for someone like me—let’s circle back to the balding situation—the stakes are even higher. Because when the cap comes off, it’s not just about tan lines. It’s about exposure. Literal exposure. There’s a reason I don’t linger too long in front of mirrors after a round. It’s not vanity. It’s self-preservation. But here’s what I’ve come to realise: golf tan lines are, in their own strange way, a badge of honour. They’re not neat. They’re not flattering. They’re certainly not symmetrical.

But they’re honest. They tell you—and everyone else—that you’ve been out there, doing what you love, under conditions that don’t always cooperate. They’re a reminder that golf is played in the real world, not in air-conditioned comfort.

And maybe that’s the charm of it. In a game where we’re constantly chasing perfection—perfect swing, perfect shot, perfect score—it’s oddly comforting to have something that’s unapologetically imperfect.

So the next time you take off your cap and catch sight of that familiar divide, don’t be alarmed. Just recognise it for what it is. Two shades. One golfer. And a whole lot of stories in between.

Rahil Gangjee is a professional golfer, sharing through this column what life on a golf course is like