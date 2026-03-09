Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar praised India’s cricket system after the team’s commanding win in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Akhtar, famously known as the “Rawalpindi Express,” lauded India for its strong focus on merit-based selection, bold decisions by team management and the respect shown to former cricketing greats. His remarks came during a post-match discussion on a sports panel show and quickly gained attention on social media.

A video clip of Akhtar’s comments spread widely online. The clip, shared by X (formerly Twitter) user @Loyalsachfan10, crossed 600,000 views, sparking lively debate among cricket fans in both India and Pakistan.

🚨 Very Rare that a Pakistani praising India 😭 SHOAIB AKHTAR 🗣️ – • India's policy won, India's System won, India's merit won. • Praised Gautam Gambhir for picking guys on merit • Management said good bye to Rohit and Kohli and now they won the World Cup( kya bol Raha… pic.twitter.com/GqRhsXqC29 — 𝑨𝑻10 (@Loyalsachfan10) March 8, 2026

Akhtar said the victory was not just about the players on the field but about the system that has been built over the years. According to him, India’s cricket policy and commitment to merit have helped the team reach new heights.

Akhtar highlighted that India’s well-structured cricket system is the foundation of its continued success. He noted that the country has invested in the right areas and created opportunities for young players to rise through the ranks.

“I will say a couple of things about India. First, their policy won. Then the system won. Most importantly, their merit won,” Akhtar said while reflecting on India’s success.

He added that building a strong cricket ecosystem requires investing money in the right places, something India has managed to do effectively in recent years.

‘Money spent in the right places’: Investment in domestic cricket paying off

The former pacer also pointed to the importance of domestic tournaments such as the Ranji Trophy, saying that India has gradually improved financial support and infrastructure for players competing at the domestic level. “It was also possible that money would not have been spent in the right places. The kids who played Ranji Trophy weren’t earning. Today, Gautam Gambhir proved it,” Akhtar said.

According to him, investments in training facilities, systems and technology have strengthened the pipeline of talent coming into the national team.

‘He took a big risk’: Akhtar highlights Gambhir’s bold selections

Akhtar also praised India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir for taking bold selection calls and backing players despite criticism. “He picked two guys and said he wouldn’t let them go. There was only one guy, Sanju Samson. Despite all odds, he dropped someone and he took a big risk without hesitation,” Akhtar said.

He added that such bold decisions show confidence in talent and reflect a system that rewards merit over reputation.

‘One player neutralised entire team’: Praise for Sanju Samson

Akhtar particularly praised Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, saying his performance had a massive impact on the team. “Sanju Samson was in front of you. I am saying this again and again that one player neutralised the entire team,” he said.

The former fast bowler also spoke about young talent coming through the ranks, mentioning Abhishek Sharma as a player with immense potential. “Abhishek is very young, a child. There are still many things to learn from cricket, but he’s somebody who’s really mature. Today his policy won, his merit won,” he added.

Akhtar also pointed out how India has managed to move forward even after senior players stepped aside from certain formats. He referred to legends such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, saying the team continued its winning momentum even after big transitions.

Respect for senior players stands out

Another aspect that impressed Akhtar was the respect shown towards senior players and former captains. He noted how past leaders came together during the celebrations, showing unity within the Indian cricket fraternity.

“And finally, how beautifully they respect their elders. What a beauty. Today they are standing as India is celebrating. All the three captains came and they were together and they were celebrating together,” he said.

Akhtar concluded by congratulating India and praising the merit-based system that has helped the team dominate world cricket. “Congratulations to India. Your merit, you will celebrate. If you get 27 World Cup prizes, take it today,