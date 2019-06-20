‘The show must go on’: Shikhar Dhawan after being ruled out World Cup

Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the ICC WOrld Cup 2019 after he suffered a hairline fracture on his left thumb. Dhawan, who scored a valiant century against Australia, was hit on the hand by a Pat Cummins bouncer in the same match. After consultations with experts on whether he will be fit in time for the semi-finals, Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday announced that Dhawan would be replaced in the Indian squad by Rishabh Pant. Dhawan posted an emotional message on Twitter thanking his teammates and fans for the support. \u201cI feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19. Unfortunately, the thumb won\u2019t recover on time. But the show must go on.. I\u2019m grateful for all the love & support from my team mates, cricket lovers & our entire nation. Jai Hind,\u201d Dhawan said. I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19. Unfortunately, the thumb won\u2019t recover on time. But the show must go on.. I'm grateful for all the love & support from my team mates, cricket lovers & our entire nation. Jai Hind!???? ???????? pic.twitter.com\/zx8Ihm3051— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 19, 2019 The team management hadn't ruled out Dhawan immediately after the Australia match in order to assess his injury. But on Wednesday, BCCI issued a statament saying that wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant would take Dhawan's place. "Following several specialist opinions, he (Shikhar Dhawan) will remain in a cast until the middle of July and therefore will not be available for the remainder of World Cup 2019," the BCCI said. In Dhawan's absence, KL Rahul, originally picked to bat at number four, joined Rohit Sharma in a 136-run opening stand in India's comprehensive victory against Pakistan. India will face Afghanistan next on June 22 at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. India have won three of their four games and the other one against New Zealand was washed out. Pant has played only five one-day internationals but has won admirers with his six-hitting ability, which prompted many to question the 21-year-old's exclusion from the original squad. Pant played some thunderous knocks in the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League. He scored 488 runs in 16 matches and narrowly missed out on the IPL Orange Cap.