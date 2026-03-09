For over ten years, Sanju Samson was one of most debated cricketers in the Indian cricket circuit. To his cult following, he was a blue-chip talent being undervalued; to his critics, he was a high-risk speculative asset that lacked the consistency for a long-term portfolio.

But by the time the 2026 T20 World Cup Final came, Samson had already made himself the marquee player, all in the same tournament. With a masterful 89 off 46 balls, Samson delivered a decade’s worth of back-dated dividends to a nation that had almost stopped waiting.

The long-term holding strategy that finally paid off with Samson

Since his international debut in 2015 in Harare against Zimbabwe in which he scored 19 off 24 after walking in at number 7, Samson’s career was defined by volatility. He would produce a moment of pure, unadulterated genius, a flat-bat six or a gravity-defying catch, only to vanish from the playing 11 for months, sometimes years.

While the “consistency” tag eluded him, Samson was quietly diversifying his game. Leading the Rajasthan Royals forced him to move from a pure shot-maker to a tactical anchor who could accelerate at will.

Under the Suryakumar Yadav–Gautam Gambhir regime, the what investors would call the buy and hold strategy was finally implemented. Instead of the one-match-trial pressure of the past, Samson was given a long rope.

Samson delivers at the biggest stage of all

Coming into the final, the pressure was at an all-time high. India were the ovewhelming favourites coming into this match and anything less than a win would be termed an upset.

But this wasn’t the impetuous Sanju of 2015, trying to prove he belonged with every swing. This was a man who had made peace with his journey. He batted like someone who had nothing left to prove to anyone but himself.

Once set, he unleashed a flurry of boundaries that combined traditional elegance with T20 brutality. His 89 was the anchor that allowed the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan to trade aggressively at the other end.

When he celebrated after his fifty, he was standing on the same turf where, on November 19, 2023, Indian cricket stood still in silence as the Men in Blue had been robbed of World Cup glory at their own home. This time, he made sure the only sound was the roar of 1.3 lakh people finally finding their voice again.

It wasn’t just the 89 runs in the final or the 89 that came in the semis, it was the way they were made. That signature stillness at the crease, the high elbow, and the sound of the ball hitting the middle of the bat, a sound that, for once, didn’t end in a ‘what could have been’ sigh.

Perhaps even more crucial was the unbeaten 97 off 50 that came in a pressure run chase against West Indies in a must-win Super 8 encounter, when wickets had fallen around him. That innings, which came in what was a virtual quarter-final, felt like a result of a life well lived, of years that had passed him, of chances that had eluded him, years of frustration. Years of what he would later himself call ‘self doubts’, coming to rest because he looked assured.

For years, being a Sanju fan felt like a self-imposed penance. One would tune in for the effortless flick over mid-wicket, only to be left staring at a replay of a soft dismissal five minutes later.

For the first time, Chetta fans, from Kochi to Kanpur, were not at the edge of their seats or banging their heads in disappointment but they watched their hero finish the job for the team, as he scored the highest individual score by an Indian in a successful run chase. At no point, it looked like Samson wasn’t in control.

Redemption at the world’s biggest stadium

There is a poetic justice in Samson’s crowning moment happening at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In a venue that demands big players for big moments, the man who was sometimes labelled ‘too soft’ for the international grind stood the tallest.

With each of his eight sixes that sailed into the Ahmedabad night, the decade-long narrative of unfulfilled potential disintegrated.

As he walked off to a standing ovation from around a 1,00,000 fans, it was about the resilience of a player who refused to change his natural game to fit a rigid mold. It was fitting that he walked away with the Player of the Tournament prize.

T20 World Cup 2026- Story of Sanju Samson

The 2026 World Cup will be remembered for many things, the third ICC trophy in three years, the Ahmedabad redemption, and the first win in the SKY era. But at its heart, it is the story of Sanju Samson. He is no longer the “what if” of Indian cricket; he is the “finally.”

This T20 World Cup could well be remembered for the records and the fireworks, but for those of us who watched him debut on a quiet afternoon in Harare a decade ago, it will always be ‘Sanju’s World Cup.’ After 11 years of being the most debated man in Indian cricket, Sanju Viswanath Samson is simply a World Champion.