By Rahil Gangjee

Every golfer has, at some point, stood over a three-foot putt that felt like it was being played for the fate of civilisation. Hands slightly sweaty. Mind suddenly louder than a Mumbai traffic signal.And the putter… well, the putter looking suspiciously like it might betray you.

This is the strange, slightly dysfunctional relationship golfers have with the most innocent-looking club in the bag. One day the putter is your best friend — the loyal companion that rescues pars from nowhere, drains 15-footers like they’re tap-ins, and makes you look like you’ve mastered the delicate art of rolling a ball into a hole.

The next day, the same putter behaves like its evil twin has taken over — cold, uncooperative, and faintly medieval in its cruelty. It’s the only club in golf that can make you feel like a genius and a complete amateur within the same week. Sometimes within the same round.

You only have to watch a few tournaments to realise that even the best players in the world are not immune to the putter’s split personality.

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At Bay Hill during the Arnold Palmer Invitational recently, the greens looked like a psychological experiment.

One player would hole everything within 20 feet and look like a putting savant. Another would hit beautiful approach shots all day and then three-putt like the hole had suddenly shrunk to the size of a teacup.

The difference between brilliance and mild despair was often just a couple of inches. That’s putting in a nutshell. It’s the quietest shot in golf — and the most dramatic. Drivers are loud. Iron shots are satisfying. But putting is delicate, almost polite.

A gentle stroke, a soft click, and the ball begins its slow journey towards judgement. The problem is that the slower the shot, the more time the brain has to interfere.

You can hit the perfect putt — perfect pace, perfect line — and watch the ball lip out as if the hole suddenly developed standards. And then there are the days when the hole looks like a bucket. Those are the days golfers live for.

You start walking after the putt before it even reaches the hole. Your caddie starts nodding knowingly, as if he always believed this was possible. Playing partners begin offering polite smiles that roughly translate to: this is getting ridiculous. Suddenly every putt feels makeable. Confidence spreads through your game like Wi-Fi.

You swing the driver more freely. You fire at flags you would normally respect from a distance. Even a missed green doesn’t bother you because somewhere deep down you’re thinking, “No problem… I’ll just hole the putt.”

And then, inevitably, the evil twin arrives. It never announces itself loudly.

It sneaks in quietly. You miss a five-footer early in the round. No big deal, you tell yourself. The best players in the world miss those sometimes.

Then you miss another one. Now the brain wakes up. It begins its favourite hobby — overthinking. Suddenly you’re questioning everything. The grip. The stance. The alignment. The read. Possibly the rotation of the Earth. Practice strokes start looking like a complicated dance routine. The putter head wobbles slightly. Confidence begins slowly packing its suitcase. Before you know it, a three-foot putt feels like a hostage negotiation. Even on the Tour you see the same psychological rollercoaster. A player might gain five strokes on the greens one day — pouring in putts from everywhere — and the very next week the putter behaves like it’s on strike.

This week at the Players Championship at Sawgrass, the world’s best players are once again walking that tightrope. The famous island green at the 17th hole grabs headlines, but most tournaments are actually won and lost on the quieter greens earlier in the round — the six-footers, the eight-footers, the ones that look simple until they suddenly aren’t.

Those are the putts where the evil twin likes to appear. Professional golfers, of course, have tried everything to tame this mysterious creature. We change grips. We change putters. We change the shape, the weight, the colour. There are putters today that look like they’ve been designed by NASA — futuristic heads, alignment lines that resemble airport runways, and grips that could double as cricket bats.

Then there are players who refuse to change anything, rolling the ball with a battered old putter that looks like it has survived three generations of golf bags. And sometimes… the old one works better. Putting has a wicked sense of humour that way. I’ve had rounds where I hit the ball beautifully from tee to green. Fairways found, irons crisp, rhythm perfect. Then I reached the green and the putter behaved like we had never met before. “Sorry,” it seemed to say. “Do I know you?”

Other days the opposite happens. The ball striking is average, maybe even a little scrappy, but the putter suddenly turns into a superhero. Ten feet? In.

Fifteen feet? In. Twenty feet? Why not. Your playing partners start checking the hole for magnets. Golf is a strange sport where your mood can change dramatically because of a piece of metal barely longer than your forearm. But that’s also the beauty of it. Putting is the great equaliser. The same tension that a Tour professional feels over a four-footer is felt by the weekend golfer playing a Saturday medal. Handicap doesn’t matter. Experience doesn’t matter. In that moment, everyone is human. Everyone is hoping the evil twin stays at home.

Over the years I’ve realised the best putters aren’t necessarily the ones with the most beautiful strokes. They’re the ones who make peace with the madness. They roll the ball. They accept the occasional betrayal. And most importantly, they move on quickly.

Because if you dwell too much on a missed putt, the evil twin grows stronger. Golf has a wonderful way of rewarding patience. The putter that refuses to cooperate today might suddenly decide to become your best friend tomorrow. And when that happens, golf feels magical again.

Putts drop from everywhere. The hole looks enormous. Confidence returns like an old friend who was briefly on vacation. Of course, the evil twin will return eventually. It always does. But maybe that’s the point. Because if the putter behaved all the time, golf would lose a little bit of its magic. The tension would disappear. The drama would fade.

The tiny victories would feel less special. So the next time you stand over a nervous three-footer and feel your pulse quicken, remember something important. It’s not just you. Every golfer on the planet — from the weekend warrior to the guy trying to win at Sawgrass — is having the same conversation with the same unpredictable club. A friendly reminder that in golf, the putter is never just a putter. It’s a best friend. It’s an enemy. And sometimes, just to keep things interesting, it’s both in the same round.

Rahil Gangjee is a professional golfer, sharing through this column what life on a golf course is like