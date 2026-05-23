There’s a particular type of golfer I’ve learnt to be cautious around over the years. Not the one who buys a new driver every season because he believes modern technology will finally solve a problem his swing created twenty years ago. Not even the golfer who announces, before teeing off, that he’s “not playing well these days” and then proceeds to shoot three under.

I’m talking about the golfer returning from a lesson.

You’ll recognise him immediately. There’s a quiet confidence. A different energy. Last week, he was struggling with a slice and blaming tight shoulders. This week, he has terminology.

“Coach says I need to shallow the club.”

“My sequencing is off.”

“Need to use the ground more.”

The vocabulary changes much faster than the golf.

Vocabulary of Illusion

I say this with affection because professional golfers may actually be worse. Over the years, I’ve had enough coaches and enough swing changes to fill a small instruction manual. There have been phases where I was convinced I had discovered something profound — a feeling in transition, a position at the top of the backswing, a move through impact that suddenly made everything easier.

For about ten days, life improves dramatically.

Practice sessions become enjoyable. The ball starts behaving. Confidence returns. You begin imagining tournaments where all this hard work finally translates. Golfers know this feeling well — that dangerous period where optimism arrives before evidence.

I remember one season after spending weeks working on my swing and genuinely believing things had clicked. My coach was pleased. I was pleased. We had videos comparing old positions and new positions. Everything looked efficient and repeatable.

The first event arrived.

I stood on the opening tee carrying the confidence of someone who thought he had solved golf.

The first drive disappeared so far left that even spectators seemed surprised.

By the turn, I had abandoned several new thoughts and was mentally apologising to my old swing for criticising it so harshly.

That’s the thing about golf instruction. Improvement doesn’t arrive dramatically. More often, confusion arrives first.

Club golfers go through exactly the same emotional cycle, except with slightly more enthusiasm and much lower stakes.

The most entertaining phase is immediately after the lesson. Improvement becomes contagious. The golfer who has spent one hour with a coach suddenly sees swing faults everywhere. Playing partners become projects.

A topped iron shot? “You’re hanging back.”

A pull-hook? “Shoulders opening too early.”

Nobody escapes.

I’ve often sat quietly during these conversations because golf advice is dangerous territory. Give someone a swing thought and you may become responsible for three months of poor golf.

Protected Competence

What fascinates me, though, is how willingly golfers place themselves in situations where they might fail. Think about it. Most adults become increasingly protective of competence. We stop doing things we aren’t good at. We prefer familiarity.

Golf asks the opposite.

Golf repeatedly convinces intelligent, successful people to wake early, spend money, practise awkward movements and publicly struggle — often in front of friends who remember every poor shot.

And still they return.

Not only return, but seek lessons.

There’s something strangely admirable about that.

I’ve seen golfers in their sixties taking instruction with the enthusiasm of juniors. Working on posture. Grip changes. Tempo. They’re not trying to qualify for anything. They simply want to hit the ball a little better next month than they did this month.

That desire to improve never really leaves golfers.

Perhaps that’s why lessons create so much excitement. They bring possibility.

Possibility is powerful in golf.

One good range session can convince you a better version of yourself exists. One well-struck seven iron can erase memories of terrible previous rounds. One lesson can make next weekend feel different.

Of course, golf eventually intervenes.

It always does.

The new swing thought becomes complicated. Scores remain stubborn. Frustration returns. Somewhere around the third poor round, the golfer who was discussing pressure shifts and sequencing quietly returns to older habits.

I know because professionals do this too.

Tour life gives the impression that elite golfers have certainty. The truth is far less glamorous. Players search constantly. New feels, old feels, technical adjustments, putting changes. Confidence in golf is fragile regardless of level.

The difference between a touring professional and a club golfer is often smaller than people think.

I’ve also noticed that golfers returning from lessons become unusually optimistic about timelines.

This fascinates me.

The coach might have said, “We’ll need a few months.”

The golfer hears: “Should be sorted by next Saturday.”

Improvement in golf is perhaps the only thing slower than golfers expect and faster than they fear. A grip change can feel uncomfortable for weeks. A posture adjustment may initially make scores worse. Nobody enjoys that phase.

Because golfers, by nature, are impatient people pretending to play a patient sport.

We want immediate returns.

Hit ten good balls on the range and we assume the problem is fixed. Miss three fairways the following round and we question everything again.

I’ve gone through this cycle myself more times than I’d like to admit. There were periods on tour where one encouraging practice round completely changed my mood. Suddenly the hotel room seemed nicer, food tasted better and the week looked promising.

Golf has an extraordinary ability to influence emotional weather.

The opposite happens too.

One difficult day and you start wondering whether years of experience have quietly disappeared overnight.

Which is why good coaches matter. The best ones aren’t always teaching technique. Often they’re managing expectations. They’re reminding golfers that improvement is untidy, progress is uneven and frustration is part of learning.

That message, unfortunately, is less exciting than believing your new swing has arrived fully formed after a Tuesday afternoon lesson.

Both hate missing short putts.

Both overanalyse poor rounds.

Both believe the next tweak could change everything.

And both occasionally convince themselves they’ve figured the game out.

That belief never lasts long.

Golf has a remarkable ability to humble certainty.

Yet perhaps that’s why people stay with it for decades.

I’ve begun thinking that lessons are less about technique and more about hope. The coach may alter your backswing, but what he’s really offering is optimism. The possibility that golf can become enjoyable again. That the ball can fly straighter. That Saturday mornings may involve fewer apologies to playing partners.

As golfers get older, progress becomes rarer in most areas of life. We accept routines. We become comfortable.

Golf refuses comfort. It keeps asking questions. Can you improve? Can you adapt? Can you stay patient? Maybe that’s why I’ve grown softer toward the golfer returning after a lesson.

Years ago, I found the enthusiasm amusing. Now I find it reassuring. Because beneath all the technical language and exaggerated confidence sits something simple — belief. Belief that effort still matters. There are worse ways to grow older.

So the next time your regular playing partner arrives discussing hip rotation and transition patterns after a lesson, let him enjoy it. Listen patiently. Encourage the optimism. Because for a brief period, before golf reintroduces reality, he’ll believe everything is about to improve. And honestly, that hopeful version of a golfer is usually quite nice to be around.

Until he starts giving swing advice on the fourth tee. Then all bets are off!