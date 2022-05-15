The moment India created history at Thomas Uber Cup – Watch Lakshya Sen’s brilliant comeback

On a sweltering Sunday, when half of India was suffering from intense heatwave and other half grappling with rain alerts, some 4,000 km away, a lanky 20-year-old along with other ace shuttlers powered India’s entry into the elite club of badminton winners by bringing the Thomas and Uber Cup 2022. Termed by many as Indian badminton’s ‘1983 moment’, this terrific victory was made possible due to brilliant performances of Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and the man of the moment Lakshya Sen that shocked the badminton royalty of Indonesia.

In a clip shared by the Badminton World Federation, Sen’s sensational skills give us the most precious moment when the history was made. Be it crazy comebacks or maintaining temperament under intense pressure, Sen completely owned the court. Despite much lackluster start in the tournament, Sen defeated world number five Anthony Sinisuka Ginting with unthinkable ease.

As soon as India’s historic achievement was announced, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to badminton star Saina Nehwal, Twitter burst into joyous celebration. PM Modi also spoke with the winning Indian team in a surprise phone call. Union Minister Anurag Thakur has announced a cash prize of Rs 1 crore for the winning squad.

The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2022

Other sportspersons also took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian men’s team for winning the Uber cup for the first time ever. Mahesh Bhupathi tweeted ‘goosebumps’ while India’s women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal said that it was a ‘proud moment.’

As #TeamIndia defeats 14-time #ThomasCup Champions Indonesia (????????3-0????????) to win its 1️⃣st ever #ThomasCup2022, @IndiaSports is proud to announce a cash award of ₹ 1 crore for the team in relaxation of rules to acknowledge this unparalleled feat!



Congratulations Team India!! https://t.co/QMVCvBDDZS — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 15, 2022

Apart from Sen’s dazzling performance, Kidambi Srikanth’s stunning form was straight out of dream. In six matches that he played, Srikanth won all six of them. India’s Sunday surprise came after the winning team defeated the best of the world badminton by demolishing Malaysia, Denmark and Indonesia – the three powerhouses during the most prestigious badminton event – the Thomas & Uber Cup.