Norway’s 4-1 victory over Iraq at the FIFA World Cup will be remembered for Erling Haaland and his dream tournament debut.

But for millions across South Asia, the most significant moment arrived nearly an hour into the match.

In the 59th minute, Zidane Iqbal stepped onto the pitch and quietly made history. The 23-year-old midfielder became the first player of Pakistani heritage to appear in a FIFA World Cup match, marking a milestone for a country that has spent decades watching football’s biggest tournament from afar.

For Pakistan, a nation of more than 250 million people that currently sits outside the upper tiers of international football, it was a rare moment of representation on the sport’s grandest stage.

A footballer shaped by three countries

Iqbal’s journey to the World Cup is unlike most.

Born and raised in Manchester by an Iraqi mother from Samawah and a Pakistani father from Sahiwal, Iqbal’s mixed heritage gave him the option of representing three different nations during his international career.

Ultimately, he chose Iraq.

Speaking previously to The Athletic, Iqbal said the warmth shown by Iraqi supporters and the efforts made by the country’s football federation played a major role in his decision.

“All the love and support from the fans in Iraq and across the world and how hard the FA tried to bring me. When someone shows so much love, it’s only right that you feel it.”

His connection to Pakistan, however, remains visible.

Iqbal has often spoken about his pride in his father’s roots. His customised football boots reflect that identity, carrying the Iraqi flag on one side and the Pakistani flag on the other.

In an interview with the BBC, he explained how those different influences have shaped him.

“My dad is Pakistani. I play for Iraq and I grew up in England. I have a lot of respect for that side of my family.”

The player Pakistan hoped might choose them

Iqbal’s rise was closely followed by football supporters in Pakistan.

A product of the famed Manchester United academy, he made headlines in 2021 when he became the first British South Asian footballer to represent Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League.

His progress through English football naturally sparked discussions about whether he might one day represent Pakistan.

That possibility never materialised.

While Pakistan’s football authorities monitored his development, Iraq offered something difficult to match: a national team regularly competing for major international tournaments and a pathway to the World Cup.

The contrast highlighted broader challenges facing football in Pakistan.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, football analyst Ali Ahsan noted that Pakistan’s football infrastructure still faces significant hurdles, making it difficult to compete for dual-national talent against more established footballing nations.

For many observers, Iqbal’s decision was understandable from a sporting perspective.

Yet it also served as a reminder of the opportunities Pakistan continues to miss as it attempts to rebuild its football ecosystem.

A moment bigger than one player

Iqbal’s World Cup appearance may not change Pakistan’s football fortunes overnight.

But representation matters.

For young footballers of Pakistani heritage growing up in England, Europe, the Middle East or South Asia, seeing someone with similar roots reach the World Cup provides a tangible example that such ambitions are achievable.

Iqbal himself has spoken about that responsibility.

In comments to The Athletic, he said he hopes his journey encourages children from different backgrounds to believe they belong in elite football.

“I hope there are children- whether Asian, Arab, whatever you are- who watch that and think they can do it. It’s definitely possible. And if I’ve done it, why can’t they?”

A historic first, perhaps not the last

Norway ultimately left Boston with three points and Haaland with the headlines.

Yet the significance of Iqbal’s appearance stretched far beyond the result.

For Iraq, it was another World Cup player entering the tournament.

For Pakistan, it was something entirely new: a player carrying part of the country’s identity onto football’s biggest stage for the very first time.

The scoreboard will eventually be forgotten.

The milestone is likely to endure.