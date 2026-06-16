The biggest debate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is not about a refereeing decision, a controversial VAR call or even a spectacular goal. Instead, it is about what happens when the game stops.

For the first time in World Cup history, broadcasters have been given regular opportunities to air advertisements during match halves, following FIFA’s introduction of mandatory hydration breaks across all 104 matches of the expanded tournament. What FIFA describes as a player welfare measure has quickly become one of the most commercially significant changes the sport has seen in decades.

The result has sparked a wider conversation about whether football is simply adapting to the realities of a hotter climate or moving closer to the advertising-heavy model long associated with American sports.

How the new breaks work

Under the tournament regulations, referees are required to stop play for three minutes around the 22nd and 67th minute of every match.

Cooling breaks are not new to football. They have previously been used during tournaments played in extreme heat. What is different this time is that the pauses are mandatory regardless of venue conditions, whether a match is played in soaring temperatures, under a closed roof or inside a climate-controlled stadium.

FIFA says the move was introduced after concerns over player welfare during recent summer competitions, particularly amid growing fears about heat-related illnesses.

For broadcasters, however, the breaks have created something football has never really had before: predictable advertising inventory during live play.

Networks have been allowed to use a portion of the stoppage for commercials before returning to the live feed ahead of the restart. Across a tournament that now features 104 matches, those windows add up to hundreds of additional advertising opportunities. Moreover, the giant screen hydration break is a sponsorship opportunity in itself.

Fans push back

Not everyone is convinced.

The criticism intensified during the tournament’s opening days when some viewers complained that broadcasts cut away from the action for commercial breaks, interrupting what has traditionally been one of football’s defining features- 45 uninterrupted minutes of play.

For generations of supporters, football has stood apart from many other major sports because the game flows continuously. The mandatory breaks have changed that rhythm.

The backlash grew after reports that some broadcasters briefly missed the restart of play while returning from advertisements.

Even those involved in the coverage acknowledge the unease.

“As a fan, I don’t love it,” Fox Sports presenter Rob Stone told The Wall Street Journal, while adding that he hoped the breaks were being implemented primarily for player safety.

Broadcasters take different approaches

The response from television networks has varied dramatically.

Some broadcasters have embraced the opportunity, using full commercial breaks or split-screen advertising formats during the stoppages.

Others have taken a different route.

Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo has largely stayed with the live stadium feed, showing players speaking with coaches, tactical discussions and crowd reactions instead of cutting to traditional advertisements.

In Britain, broadcasters including the BBC and ITV have also continued with live coverage, opting for analysis and atmosphere rather than commercial interruptions.

The differing approaches have highlighted a broader divide in sports broadcasting. While some networks view the breaks as valuable new advertising space, others see them as an opportunity to bring viewers closer to the match itself.

What do players and coaches think?

Inside the dressing rooms and technical areas, opinions appear equally divided. Many players acknowledge the physical benefits.

Recent summer tournaments have highlighted the growing challenge of competing in extreme temperatures, with several high-profile footballers speaking openly about exhaustion, dehydration and dizziness during matches.

For teams playing in some of the warmer host cities across North America, an opportunity to rehydrate and cool down can make a genuine difference.

But some coaches have questioned whether the rule should apply universally.

“I don’t like it,” USA boss Mauricio Pochettino said. “I only like it when the conditions are extreme but when the conditions are good, it is unnecessary.”

Managers have argued that mandatory stoppages can disrupt momentum, particularly when one side is dominating possession or building pressure. In a sport often decided by rhythm and flow, even a brief interruption can alter the course of a match.

“Those three minutes interrupt everything,” France’s World Cup-winning manager Didier Deschamps said before the competition kicked off. “We have to adapt. But the broadcasters are happy, right?”

A glimpse of football’s future?

Whether the hydration breaks survive beyond 2026 remains unclear.

FIFA continues to frame the policy as a health measure designed to protect players in increasingly demanding conditions. Critics, however, point to the substantial commercial opportunities created by the stoppages and see them as part of a broader transformation of football’s business model.

For now, the debate is unlikely to disappear.

The World Cup has always reflected where football is heading, both on and off the pitch. This summer, one of the sport’s biggest talking points is not the action itself, but the few minutes when the action stops.