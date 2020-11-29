‘That’s got Glenn Maxwell’s approval’: Fan’s on-camera proposal at SCG applauded by Australian all-rounder

Glenn Maxwell too, who was fielding while Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli batted, applauded the couple's gesture. (Courtesy: Twitter / Cricketcomau)

India went down in the second ODI of the series against Australia in Sydney on Sunday, but one incident that left a smile on the Indian fans on Twitter was the footage of a young man going down on his knee to propose to his girlfriend while the game was going on.

The incident was caught by camerapersons and beamed on the large screen in the stadium much to the amusement of players on field who applauded the young couple.

Cricket Australia tweeted a video of the proposal with a cheeky message, “Was this the riskiest play of the night? She said yes – and that’s got @GMaxi_32 ‘s approval!” while including the visuals of Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell applauding the couple’s expression of affection.

In the commentary box former Australian cricketers Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne were as anxious as the young man who was waiting for a response from his lady love. And as the giant screen flashed the message “She said Yes!” the duo burst out laughing. Maxwell too, who was fielding while Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli batted, applauded the couple’s gesture.

India lost their second ODI on the trot to hand over the ODI series to Australia on Sunday. The Aussies rode on Steve Smith’s second-consecutive century (104 off 64 deliveries) to set a target of 390 runs for the visitors. India were always playing catch-up in the chase and losing wickets at regular intervals didn’t help their cause as they eventually lost by 51 runs.

India will want to salvage some pride in the final game of the ODI series in Canberra on Wednesday, and look to try out other players from their squad in the dead rubber. The three match T20 series begins Friday with the games on December 4, 6 and 8.