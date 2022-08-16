Cricket: Test and T20 formats can co-exist, says former England captain Andrew Strauss

Former England cricketer Andrew Strauss believes Test and T20 cricket could co-exist despite mushrooming franchise-based leagues across the world. The former England captain, currently chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s cricket committee, assessed the expanded two-and-a-half Indian Premier League window and said Test cricket didn’t pay the bills in other countries like it did in England.

Many people are introduced to cricket through the T20 format, he told The Daily Telegraph, adding that he still believed that the shortest format could comfortably co-exist with the longest one.

However, Strauss added that the challenge for cricket governing bodies was to provide a manageable schedule that would allow players to play both formats.

Recently New Zealand’s star left-arm pacer Trent Boult announced his decision to pull out of the cricket board’s central contract to play more franchise cricket.

Strauss said the players would always look at those opportunities and decide what was best for them and that couldn’t be held against them. As a result, there was a need to continue to promote the brilliant things that cricket in England offered cricketers. The former England skipper said the England board wanted to have a strong domestic game and make sure the players were getting the right balance so as to prevent them from drifting down the short-form route.

There are still plenty of cricketers that want to challenge and commit themselves to be the best Test cricketers, said Strauss, who is leading the review into the English game’s future. He also urged English cricketers to be adaptable to changes and said they couldn’t afford to be slow moving and have their heads in the sand.

Strauss added that he thought it was important to set the game up in a way that allowed them to be adaptable and flexible.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe head coach David Houghton, told The Indian Express that cricket had almost reversed itself — instead of having too much international cricket all through the year. He added that cricket would probably end up like football with more franchise-based competitions and a three-month international window.

With inputs from PTI