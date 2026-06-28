Rohan Bopanna has spent more than two decades on the professional tennis tour, winning Grand Slams, reaching world No. 1 in doubles and becoming one of Indian tennis’ most enduring figures. Yet when he talks about the future of the sport in India, he spends less time discussing forehands and rankings than funding, structure and long-term support.

That shift in focus lies at the heart of a new partnership between the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy (RBTA) and Japanese sportswear brand ASICS India. While the announcement is, on the surface, another athlete-brand collaboration, it also reflects a broader change in how companies are approaching niche sports in India.

Rather than signing individual athletes for visibility, brands are increasingly investing in the systems that produce them.

“Tennis definitely is an elite sport,” Bopanna told financialexpress.com in an exclusive interaction.

“There are a lot of talented juniors who have to step away from the sport not because they lacked ability, but because they couldn’t keep funding the journey across coaching fees, equipment and travel.”

Those economics have long defined Indian tennis. Unlike cricket, where professional pathways are comparatively structured and publicly visible, tennis often demands years of private investment before players earn meaningful prize money.

That makes equipment partnerships, coaching support and access to sports science far more consequential than a traditional sponsorship deal.

Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy has joined hands with Asics India. (Photo: Special Arrangement)

The business case behind tennis

For ASICS, the collaboration is not simply about putting its logo on an academy.

The company says tennis has become one of its fastest-growing performance categories in India, even though it remains considerably smaller than running or cricket.

“Tennis is the second fastest-growing category within our Court Performance Sports range,” Saurabh Sharma, Director-Marketing, ASICS India, told financialexpress.com.

“Running is still our biggest category by far in India, and cricket dominates the broader sports market. But growth rate and absolute size are different conversations. Tennis is growing off a smaller base, and that’s exactly where we see opportunity getting in early and building credibility while the category scales.”

That distinction matters.

For sportswear companies, emerging sports often provide higher long-term growth opportunities than mature markets where competition is already intense.

Instead of competing solely on endorsements, brands increasingly seek to build ecosystems around coaching academies, grassroots programmes and player development.

The RBTA partnership follows that playbook.

ASICS plans to provide product trials, coaching education, tennis clinics, masterclasses and athlete interactions while also exploring talent identification through Bopanna’s Bhoomi programme, which focuses on supporting young players from underrepresented communities.

From sponsorship to infrastructure

For much of Indian sport outside cricket, corporate involvement has traditionally centred on sponsorships.

Bopanna believes that model needs to evolve.

“Corporate India can play a far more meaningful role by building long-term ecosystems,” he said.

The academy, which recently completed 10 years, already trains players ranging from beginners to professionals at Bengaluru’s Centre for Sports Excellence.

With ASICS joining as a strategic partner, Bopanna believes players will gain access not only to equipment but also to knowledge around recovery, performance technology and sports science.

That wider approach mirrors changes taking place across global tennis, where success increasingly depends on multidisciplinary support teams rather than coaching alone.

“A lot of people think becoming a professional tennis player is only about training harder,” Bopanna said.

“In reality, performance at the highest level is equally about recovery, mental conditioning, understanding your body and consulting with the right experts.”

Financialexpress.com’s Saurabh Ganguly had a virtual interaction with Asics India’s Saurabh Sharma and tennis legend Rohan Bopanna. (Photo: Screengrab from their conversation)

A changing tennis consumer

The commercial opportunity is also being shaped by changing consumer behaviour.

According to ASICS, India’s tennis customer today looks very different from five years ago.

The company says more parents are enrolling children into structured coaching programmes, while adult recreational participation has also grown alongside broader fitness trends.

At the same time, buyers have become increasingly knowledgeable.

Consumers are moving away from generic sports shoes and seeking footwear designed specifically for tennis surfaces and playing styles, Sharma said.

That trend has encouraged brands to invest not only in retail but also in education around performance products.

For ASICS, academy partnerships become both marketing platforms and product testing ecosystems.

The company evaluates success through athlete engagement, product adoption, retail performance in academy markets and the longer-term development of players emerging from those programmes.

India’s missing piece

Despite producing players such as Yuki Bhambri, Sumit Nagal, N. Sriram Balaji, Sahaja Yamalapalli and Vaishnavi Adkar, India has struggled to consistently develop Grand Slam contenders in singles.

Bopanna believes the problem is less about talent than infrastructure.

“India has produced plenty of players with the raw ability to compete at the highest level,” he said.

“What we have lacked is structure.”

He argues that academies, sports science, quality equipment and sustained financial backing must work together if India hopes to regularly produce elite professionals.

Leagues such as the Tennis Premier League have improved visibility, he added, but visibility alone cannot replace systematic player development.

“The biggest opportunity for Indian tennis lies in building a stronger ecosystem around players,” Bopanna said.

Why brands are entering early

For ASICS, that ecosystem represents both a commercial opportunity and a long-term strategic investment.

Rather than waiting for tennis to become a mass-market sport, the company wants to establish credibility while participation is still expanding.

That reflects a broader shift in India’s sports economy, where brands increasingly view grassroots development as part of long-term business strategy rather than corporate philanthropy.

If participation continues to rise, the payoff extends beyond academy partnerships.

It creates future consumers, future ambassadors and, potentially, future champions.

For Indian tennis, that may prove just as significant as any sponsorship announcement.