Teenage sensation from Manipur rattles opponents by taking 10 wickets in an innings

Taking all 10 wickets in a cricket match is a rare and special occurrence in any form of cricket. An 18-year-old teen sensation Rex Rajkumar Singh from Manipur has made headlines as he claimed 10 wickets in an innings against Arunachal Pradesh. The match was being played in the Cooch Behar tournament at the Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur. The young left arm medium pacer had made his debut during the Ranji trophy season this year. He failed to make an impact on his debut and was a forgettable outing for him.

The Cooch Behar trophy is a big domestic tournament in the country and allows selectors to keep an eye on all the upcoming players. The match between Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur started with Manipur having scored 89 at the loss of 3 wickets. But the Manipur state team saw a complete batting collapse as they were all out for 136.

Arunachal Pradesh state team were high on confidence during the innings break as 136 was not a big total for them. But little did they know a magical spell from a 18-year-old Rex Rajkumar Singh would rattle their team and get one of the biggest achievements in a bowlers career by claiming all ten wickets in just one innings. According to a report on icc-cricket (dot) com Rex had bowled 5 batsmen, 2 batsmen got leg-before-wicket and three players got caught.

Another highlight in his performance was that he was on a hat-trick thrice but couldn’t get one. His performance helped his team win the game by a margin of 55 runs. The only Indian who has ever taken a 10 wicket haul in international cricket is the former Indian captain and leg spinner Anil Kumble who achieved the feat in 1999 against Pakistan in New Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla.