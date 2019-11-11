Team management has given me heads up for number 4 spot: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer raises his bat after reaching his fifty against Bangladesh. (Photo: AP)

Shreyas Iyer was at his best throughout the just concluded T20I series against Bangladesh. Iyer, who is also the captain of Delhi Capitals in IPL smashed 62 off 33 balls to help India post a good total against Bangladesh in the series decider at Nagpur. Iyer scored 22, 24 and 63 in the three matches of the series. Shreyas has garnered much praise for his recent performances and many former cricketers, experts also feel that he is the answer to India’s number 4 spot conundrum in ODI and T20I cricket.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after the final match against Bangladesh, Iyer said he has got team management’s full support to bat at the crucial position. “For me personally, the team management has given me a heads up that you will be there at number 4, so just back yourself and believe in yourself,” he said. He added that it has been an important phase in his career as many people are competing for the number 4 spot in the Indian team.

Iyer’s powerful knock in the Nagpur match included 3 big sixes on the trot which helped India post a competitive 174 on the board. He was dropped early in his innings , but after the reprieve the stylish right-hander didn’t allow any of the Bangladeshi bowlers to trouble him.

Iyer also appreciated Deepak Chahar and Shivam Dube’s performance and said that they did a great job on a ground where there was a lot of dew. He also added that Shivam Dube’s back to back wickets was a major turning point in the match. The Indian batsman also praised Bangladesh for playing high-quality cricket and said that there’s a lot to learn from the visiting team.

The two teams will now clash in two Tests scheduled to be played in Indore (November 14-18) and Kolkata (November 22-26). The Eden Gardens match will be a day-night affair.