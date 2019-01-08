Team India’s historic Test series win in Australia: Cash prizes pour in for Virat Kohli and co

By: | Published: January 8, 2019 5:40 PM

By winning the series against Australia, the visitors not only became the first Indian team to achieve the feat but also the first Asian Team to do so.

Speaking after the series win, Kohli said it was by far his best achievement as captain.

Appreciation is not the only thing being showered on Team India a day after their historic Test series win in Australia. Virat Kohli and Co. are also receiving some handsome cash prizes, courtesy the BCCI. Virat Kohli’s men on Monday beat Australia to end India’s series win drought in Australia after 71 years, bringing joy and celebrations back home.

By winning the series against Australia, the visitors not only became the first Indian team to achieve the feat but also the first Asian Team to do so. Praising their efforts, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced cash prizes for the team. It announced that the bonuses awarded to each Test players will be equivalent to actual match-fee payable, that is Rs.15 lakhs per match for playing XI.

It also announced Rs 7.5 lakhs per match for reserve players and Rs 25 lakh for coaches. Announcing the BCCI’s decision, the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators further said that for the support staff (non-coaching), bonuses will be equivalent to the pro-rata salary/professional fee. The historic series win in Australia is a shot in the arm of Virat Kohli’s boys as it comes months after their poor performance in England.

Speaking after the series win, Kohli said it was by far his best achievement as captain. Terming it as stepping stone for his side, he added, “Definitely, this is just the stepping stone for us. The average age in the team is quite low. The most important thing for us has been a belief. Our intent has always been good, and that is to take Indian cricket forward. We had that in SA and in England, and when you’re working in the right direction then God knows you’re honest. We want to do the best for Indian cricket, and this is outstanding, but it’s just a stepping stone.”

