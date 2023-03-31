IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Star-studded performances, drone shows and more! Coolest buzz around IPL opening ceremony

Tata IPL Opening Ceremony: All eyes will be glued to the screen and the 16th edition of 16 starts today with a star-studded extravaganza that can be seen live from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The first day will see defending champions Gujarat Titans take over heavyweight Chennai Super Kings.

The tournament will be held across 12 different venues. The first match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. The final will be held on May 28 at the same venue.

The curtain raiser will also see a light and sound show of drones. Reports suggest 150 drones will be creating patterns in the sky ending up with the figurine of the IPL trophy. The rehearsal for the drone show has reportedly been going on for a couple of days.

Performing at the opening ceremony

The opening ceremony will be backed by performances from Arijit Singh, actress Tamannah Bhatia and Radhika Mandana, Several other celebs will be gracing the event as well.

“Get ready to rock & roll! To celebrate the biggest cricket festival, @arijitsingh will be performing LIVE during the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world – Narendra Modi Stadium,” a tweet read on the Twitter page of IPL.

IPL 2023: where to watch

The ceremony will begin at 6 pm and will be followed by other matches on Star Sports and will be streamed LIVE on Hotstar. Those who want to watch the event live can do so through the free app called Jio Cinema app.

The matches will be played on two match timings with the day matches starting at 3:30 PM IST while the night matches beginning at 7:30 PM IST. Day 1 match to start at 7.30 pm.

IPL 2023 Venue

The tournament will be held in 12 different cities across India. Some of these include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. The Royal Challengers’ second home ground will be in Bengaluru, while the Kings’ second home will be in Dharamsala.

The tournament will be returning to its usual home-and-away format for the first time since 2019. Each team will play 14 games, and they will be supported at their own grounds. The remaining seven will be played at other locations.