Tata IPL 2023 Live Streaming: Viewers to have multiple stream choices to watch the match, ‘Watch Party’ via 5G services

Tata IPL 2023 Live Streaming: The upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) will be more interesting to watch for all IPL lovers. Viacom18, which is a Reliance-backed live streaming platform, will be providing extraordinary interactive features to the viewers in the coming season. Viacom18 promised to upgrade the IPL viewing experience by several folds from the coming season.

It should be noted that Viacom18 acquired the digital rights of the Tata Premier League for five years at Rs 23,758 crore during a previously held bidding.

The IPL lovers will get multiple stream choices to watch the match and will be able to watch the match according to the choice of their camera angle.

In a Reliance Industries Annual General Body Meeting, Akash Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, shared the details of how to roll out 5G services that will make the IPL telecast more interactive.

He stated that the upcoming Tata IPL 2023 will be interactive because of the Giga-bit speeds of JioAirFiber. The IPL lovers will be able to opt for multiple screen options along with multiple camera angles at the same time, that too ultra high definition. The viewers will also have an option to adjust the camera accordingly while having a preview of other stream options. It will give a better experience than the real match.

He further explained that the viewers will also have an option to create a group of watch party, and they will be able to connect with their friends all over India.

All devices such as phones, tablets, and laptops that have 4K resolution will be able to watch the matches with a seamless experience. Aakash Ambani, the owner of Mumbai Indians and Chairman of Reliance Jio said that the IPL 2023 matches will be delivered to be interactive with the viewers.

Interestingly, this facility will be provided with the help of JIO 5G which is going to be rolled out in India by Diwali in all the metro cities.