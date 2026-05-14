More than 225 medals across the last 10 years in Commonwealth Games, Olympics and Asian Games combined, but excluding their Para versions. This is what the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has achieved. Brainchild of the ruling dispensation and shaped by some of the best athletes in the country including ace shooter Abhinav Bindra and former hockey player Viren Rasquinha to name a few. 

On May 13, 2026, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports officially gave the green light for India’s Olympic icons to shift their training bases overseas under the same scheme. Neeraj Chopra is heading to the Olympic Training Centre in Bienne, Switzerland, for a 47-day intensive camp, while double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker will sharpen her skills in Lucca, Italy. Other than these two popular names, Gulveer Singh, a long-distance runner is also headed to the USA, all thanks to the TOPS.

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What is TOPS and How Does It Work?

Launched in 2014 and revamped in 2018, the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) is the government’s flagship program designed to identify and support India’s elite medal prospects.

The Selection: Athletes are chosen by the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC), a specialized committee of former athletes and experts who vet every proposal.

Two-Tier System: Core Group: Established stars (like Neeraj and Manu) targeting immediate podium finishes.

Development Group: Rising talents being groomed for the 2028 and 2032 Olympics.

The Cost Breakdown: What the Govt Covers

When an athlete “trains outside India,” the government essentially becomes their travel agency, manager, and sponsor combined. For Neeraj Chopra’s current 47-day stint, the state covers:

  • Travel & Airfare: International business/economy class tickets for the athlete, their coach (Jai Choudhary), and physiotherapist (Ishaan Marwaha).
  • Accommodation & Meals: Full stay at elite Olympic centers (e.g., Switzerland’s OTC), where costs can exceed $300–$500 per day per person.
  • Training Charges: Fees for using world-class tracks, shooting ranges (in Manu’s case in Italy), and recovery facilities.
  • Support Staff: The salaries and travel costs for a dedicated entourage (Coaches, Physios, Masseurs).
  • Equipment & Logistics: Everything from extra baggage for javelins to specialized treatment beds.

TOPS’ Pocket Money Scheme

Beyond the bills, the government provides liquidity to ensure the athlete has zero financial stress.

  • Monthly Stipend: Core group athletes receive a fixed ₹50,000 per month as a personal allowance.
  • Out-of-Pocket Allowance (OPA): While on foreign tours, athletes and their approved support staff receive a daily allowance. For Neeraj’s Swiss camp, this is set at $25 (approx. ₹2,100) per person, per day, intended for minor personal expenses.
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The Success Story Of TOPS: How Have Athletes Benefited

The “Foreign Training” model has shifted India from being “participants” to “contenders.”

Customization: Instead of training in Indian heat, Neeraj is training in Switzerland’s temperate climate, which is crucial for his back injury rehabilitation.

Mental Edge: Training at Switzerland’s OTC or Italy’s shooting ranges allows Manu Bhaker to compete daily with the world’s top-ranked shooters, removing the “awe” factor during the actual Asian Games.

The Medal ROI: At the last Commonwealth Games, 47 out of India’s 70 medalists at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games were supported by TOPS. The scheme has directly funded the training of every single individual Olympic medalist India has produced since 2016.

Major Medalists From TOPS Scheme At CWG, Asian Games and Olympics Between 2016 and 2024

SportYearEvent / GamesGoldSilverBronzeTotal MedalsKey TOPS Medalists
Athletics2018Commonwealth Games1113Neeraj Chopra, Seema Punia, Navjeet Dhillon
2018Asian Games4509Neeraj Chopra, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Jinson Johnson
2020Tokyo Olympics1001Neeraj Chopra
2022Commonwealth Games1438Eldhose Paul, Abdulla Aboobacker, Avinash Sable
2022Asian Games614929Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena, Parul Chaudhary
2024Paris Olympics0101Neeraj Chopra
Badminton2016Rio Olympics0101PV Sindhu
2018Commonwealth Games2215Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Srikanth Kidambi
2018Asian Games0112PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal
2020Tokyo Olympics0011PV Sindhu
2022Commonwealth Games3115PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag
2022Asian Games1113Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty
Wrestling2016Rio Olympics0011Sakshi Malik
2018Commonwealth Games53412Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sushil Kumar
2018Asian Games2013Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Divya Kakran
2020Tokyo Olympics0112Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia
2022Commonwealth Games61512Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat
2022Asian Games0156Deepak Punia, Antim Panghal
Shooting2018Commonwealth Games74516Manu Bhaker, Aneesh Bhanwala, Heena Sidhu
2018Asian Games2439Saurabh Chaudhary, Rahi Sarnobat
2022Asian Games79622Sift Kaur Samra, Palak Gulia, Aishwary Tomar
2024Paris Olympics0033Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, Swapnil Kusale
Weightlifting2018Commonwealth Games5229Mirabai Chanu, Sanjita Chanu, Sathish Sivalingam
2020Tokyo Olympics0101Mirabai Chanu
2022Commonwealth Games33410Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli
2022Asian Games0011Mirabai Chanu
2024Paris Olympics0000(Mirabai Chanu narrowly placed 4th)
Boxing2018Commonwealth Games3339Mary Kom, Gaurav Solanki, Vikas Krishan
2018Asian Games1012Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan
2020Tokyo Olympics0011Lovlina Borgohain
2022Commonwealth Games3137Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghanghas
2022Asian Games0145Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen
Hockey2020Tokyo Olympics0011Indian Men’s Hockey Team
2022Commonwealth Games0112Men’s Team (Silver), Women’s Team (Bronze)
2022Asian Games1012Men’s Team (Gold), Women’s Team (Bronze)
2024Paris Olympics0011Indian Men’s Hockey Team
Archery2022Asian Games5229Ojas Deotale, Jyothi Surekha Vennam
Squash2022Asian Games2125Saurav Ghosal, Dipika Pallikal, Harinder Pal Sandhu
Table Tennis2018Commonwealth Games3238Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal
2022Commonwealth Games4127Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan
2022Asian Games0011Ayhika Mukherjee & Sutirtha Mukherjee

Why does TOPS Matter?

While the exact “total” for a 47-day trip for a three-member team isn’t always publicized, estimates for a single athlete’s foreign exposure camp can range from ₹30 Lakh to ₹1 Crore depending on the location. For the government, this isn’t an expense—it’s a calculated investment in building sports soft power and raising the nation’s morale. 