More than 225 medals across the last 10 years in Commonwealth Games, Olympics and Asian Games combined, but excluding their Para versions. This is what the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has achieved. Brainchild of the ruling dispensation and shaped by some of the best athletes in the country including ace shooter Abhinav Bindra and former hockey player Viren Rasquinha to name a few.

On May 13, 2026, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports officially gave the green light for India’s Olympic icons to shift their training bases overseas under the same scheme. Neeraj Chopra is heading to the Olympic Training Centre in Bienne, Switzerland, for a 47-day intensive camp, while double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker will sharpen her skills in Lucca, Italy. Other than these two popular names, Gulveer Singh, a long-distance runner is also headed to the USA, all thanks to the TOPS.

What is TOPS and How Does It Work?

Launched in 2014 and revamped in 2018, the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) is the government’s flagship program designed to identify and support India’s elite medal prospects.

The Selection: Athletes are chosen by the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC), a specialized committee of former athletes and experts who vet every proposal.

Two-Tier System: Core Group: Established stars (like Neeraj and Manu) targeting immediate podium finishes.

Development Group: Rising talents being groomed for the 2028 and 2032 Olympics.

The Cost Breakdown: What the Govt Covers

When an athlete “trains outside India,” the government essentially becomes their travel agency, manager, and sponsor combined. For Neeraj Chopra’s current 47-day stint, the state covers:

Travel & Airfare: International business/economy class tickets for the athlete, their coach (Jai Choudhary), and physiotherapist (Ishaan Marwaha).

Accommodation & Meals: Full stay at elite Olympic centers (e.g., Switzerland’s OTC), where costs can exceed $300–$500 per day per person.

Training Charges: Fees for using world-class tracks, shooting ranges (in Manu’s case in Italy), and recovery facilities.

Support Staff: The salaries and travel costs for a dedicated entourage (Coaches, Physios, Masseurs).

Equipment & Logistics: Everything from extra baggage for javelins to specialized treatment beds.

TOPS’ Pocket Money Scheme

Beyond the bills, the government provides liquidity to ensure the athlete has zero financial stress.

Monthly Stipend: Core group athletes receive a fixed ₹50,000 per month as a personal allowance.

Out-of-Pocket Allowance (OPA): While on foreign tours, athletes and their approved support staff receive a daily allowance. For Neeraj’s Swiss camp, this is set at $25 (approx. ₹2,100) per person, per day, intended for minor personal expenses.

The Success Story Of TOPS: How Have Athletes Benefited

The “Foreign Training” model has shifted India from being “participants” to “contenders.”

Customization: Instead of training in Indian heat, Neeraj is training in Switzerland’s temperate climate, which is crucial for his back injury rehabilitation.

Mental Edge: Training at Switzerland’s OTC or Italy’s shooting ranges allows Manu Bhaker to compete daily with the world’s top-ranked shooters, removing the “awe” factor during the actual Asian Games.

The Medal ROI: At the last Commonwealth Games, 47 out of India’s 70 medalists at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games were supported by TOPS. The scheme has directly funded the training of every single individual Olympic medalist India has produced since 2016.

Major Medalists From TOPS Scheme At CWG, Asian Games and Olympics Between 2016 and 2024

Sport Year Event / Games Gold Silver Bronze Total Medals Key TOPS Medalists Athletics 2018 Commonwealth Games 1 1 1 3 Neeraj Chopra, Seema Punia, Navjeet Dhillon 2018 Asian Games 4 5 0 9 Neeraj Chopra, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Jinson Johnson 2020 Tokyo Olympics 1 0 0 1 Neeraj Chopra 2022 Commonwealth Games 1 4 3 8 Eldhose Paul, Abdulla Aboobacker, Avinash Sable 2022 Asian Games 6 14 9 29 Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena, Parul Chaudhary 2024 Paris Olympics 0 1 0 1 Neeraj Chopra Badminton 2016 Rio Olympics 0 1 0 1 PV Sindhu 2018 Commonwealth Games 2 2 1 5 Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Srikanth Kidambi 2018 Asian Games 0 1 1 2 PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal 2020 Tokyo Olympics 0 0 1 1 PV Sindhu 2022 Commonwealth Games 3 1 1 5 PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag 2022 Asian Games 1 1 1 3 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty Wrestling 2016 Rio Olympics 0 0 1 1 Sakshi Malik 2018 Commonwealth Games 5 3 4 12 Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sushil Kumar 2018 Asian Games 2 0 1 3 Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Divya Kakran 2020 Tokyo Olympics 0 1 1 2 Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia 2022 Commonwealth Games 6 1 5 12 Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat 2022 Asian Games 0 1 5 6 Deepak Punia, Antim Panghal Shooting 2018 Commonwealth Games 7 4 5 16 Manu Bhaker, Aneesh Bhanwala, Heena Sidhu 2018 Asian Games 2 4 3 9 Saurabh Chaudhary, Rahi Sarnobat 2022 Asian Games 7 9 6 22 Sift Kaur Samra, Palak Gulia, Aishwary Tomar 2024 Paris Olympics 0 0 3 3 Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, Swapnil Kusale Weightlifting 2018 Commonwealth Games 5 2 2 9 Mirabai Chanu, Sanjita Chanu, Sathish Sivalingam 2020 Tokyo Olympics 0 1 0 1 Mirabai Chanu 2022 Commonwealth Games 3 3 4 10 Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli 2022 Asian Games 0 0 1 1 Mirabai Chanu 2024 Paris Olympics 0 0 0 0 (Mirabai Chanu narrowly placed 4th) Boxing 2018 Commonwealth Games 3 3 3 9 Mary Kom, Gaurav Solanki, Vikas Krishan 2018 Asian Games 1 0 1 2 Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan 2020 Tokyo Olympics 0 0 1 1 Lovlina Borgohain 2022 Commonwealth Games 3 1 3 7 Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghanghas 2022 Asian Games 0 1 4 5 Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen Hockey 2020 Tokyo Olympics 0 0 1 1 Indian Men’s Hockey Team 2022 Commonwealth Games 0 1 1 2 Men’s Team (Silver), Women’s Team (Bronze) 2022 Asian Games 1 0 1 2 Men’s Team (Gold), Women’s Team (Bronze) 2024 Paris Olympics 0 0 1 1 Indian Men’s Hockey Team Archery 2022 Asian Games 5 2 2 9 Ojas Deotale, Jyothi Surekha Vennam Squash 2022 Asian Games 2 1 2 5 Saurav Ghosal, Dipika Pallikal, Harinder Pal Sandhu Table Tennis 2018 Commonwealth Games 3 2 3 8 Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal 2022 Commonwealth Games 4 1 2 7 Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan 2022 Asian Games 0 0 1 1 Ayhika Mukherjee & Sutirtha Mukherjee

Why does TOPS Matter?

While the exact “total” for a 47-day trip for a three-member team isn’t always publicized, estimates for a single athlete’s foreign exposure camp can range from ₹30 Lakh to ₹1 Crore depending on the location. For the government, this isn’t an expense—it’s a calculated investment in building sports soft power and raising the nation’s morale.